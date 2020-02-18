Branson
Pirates: The Pirates picked up a 57-54 win against Neosho Friday.
Lady Pirates: The Lady Pirates defeated Neosho with a score of 68-28.
Hollister
Tigers: The Tigers defeated School of the Ozarks 57-39 Thursday.
Lady Tigers: The Lady Tigers picked up a 50-33 against School of the Ozarks Thursday night.
Reeds Spring
Wolves: The Wolves took a 46-44 win against Aurora Friday.
Lady Wolves: The Lady Wolves picked up a 45-33 win against Aurora Thursday.
Forsyth
Panthers: The Panthers fell 66-60 to Fair Grove.
Lady Panthers: The Lady Panthers fell 72-42 to Skyline Thursday.
Blue Eye
Bulldogs: The Bulldogs defeated Galena 52-30 Friday.
Lady Bulldogs: The Lady Bulldogs beat Galena 52-16 on Thursday.
School of the Ozarks
Patriots: The Patriots dropped Thursday’s game against Hollister 57-39.
Lady Patriots: The Lady Patriots fell 50-33 to Hollister Thursday night.
