Branson High School sophomore Anna Presley carded a 91 at the Class 2 District 5 Tournament on Monday in Marshfield, advancing to the sectional round.
Presley finished 11th as an individual at Whispering Oaks Golf Course, earning all-district honors and moving on to Monday’s sectional round in Harrisonville.
Wriley Hiebert and Halle Jungmann of Springfield Glendale shared district medalist honors with 7-over-par 77s, leading Glendale to the team title.
Branson finished 10th as a team.
The sectional tournament will be played at Hoot’s Hollow at Country Creek Golf Club in Pleasant Hill, with qualifiers from that event moving on to the Class 2 state tournament, on Oct. 21-22 at Silo Ridge Golf & Country Club in Bolivar.
BRANSON BOYS’ SOCCER
The Pirates suffered their second consecutive loss on Tuesday night, rallying twice to tie the score after falling behind, then losing in overtime to Ozark.
The 3-2 loss dropped Branson’s record to 12-4 overall and 3-3 in the Central Ozark Conference.
The Pirates were scheduled to host Springfield Central on Thursday night before playing at Springfield Kickapoo on Monday.
CEDAR CREEK INVITATIONAL
Braeden Decker finished third overall in leading the Branson boys’ cross country team to the championship of the Cedar Ridge Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.
Decker finished the 5k race in 17:13.30, with Zachary Seitz fifth (17:51.40), Jose Ramirez seventh (18:15.70), Hunter Kearney-Doyle 11th (18:38.90) and Joseph Loth 12th (18:38.90).
Blue Eye was fifth as a team, with Forsyth taking eighth.
Blue Eye was led by Ryan Cardenzana, who was fourth individually, in 17:16.30, and Jadon Weaver was 27th, in 19:29.90.
Devin Rains was 33rd individually to lead Forsyth, posting a time of 19:37.50.
Hollister’s Jaxon Thomas turned in an 18th-place individual finish, with a time of 19:02.80.
In the girls’ competition, Blue Eye sophomores Riley Arnold and Avery Arnold finished one-two, respectively, leading the Lady Bulldogs to a fifth-place team finish.
Riley Arnold finished in 18:59.60, with Avery Arnold posting a time of 19:36.00.
Teammate Braylynn Siercks finished ninth, with a time of 21:14.00.
Branson was third as a team, led by freshman Avery Webber, who was eighth individually with a time of 21:09.30. Jordyn Wall was 10th (21:18.80), with Adrianna Alverd 22nd (22:45.00), Madison Pardeck 24th (22:47.90) and Abigail Mulnik 26th (23:06.50).
Hollister took seventh in the team standings. Patience Pinson finished 12th (21:35.10) and Kylee Winkert took 13th (21:42.20).
HOLLISTER VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Tigers fell to 10-10-2 on the season with a two-set loss to Marshfield on Tuesday night.
Hollister was scheduled to play at Reeds Spring on Thursday night before returning home for a match against Springfield Catholic on Tuesday.
REEDS SPRING VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Wolves outlasted Springfield Parkview for a two-set victory on Tuesday night, winning by scores of 25-18, 28-26.
Reeds Spring improved to 11-6-3 on the season, and after a home match against Hollister on Thursday, will play at Logan-Rogersville on Tuesday night.
BLUE EYE VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bulldogs extended their winning streak to eight with a two-set victory over Spokane on Tuesday night.
Blue Eye (17-4-1) won by set scores of 25-14, 25-15, and after a Thursday night road match at Galena, is scheduled to play at Billings on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.