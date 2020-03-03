The Bobcats earned themselves a spot at the NAIA National Tournament. The C of O men’s basketball team picked up two wins over the weekend in the A.I.I. Tournament, falling to Lincoln College Sunday.
Friday
The Bobcats started off against Fisher College on Friday. They came out with a 90-76 win to move on to play again Saturday.
The Bobcats outscored Fisher in both halves and had four score in double-figures.
Senior Brandt Cochran led all scorers with 34 points, freshman Ayden Stone had 16 points and 21 rebounds to complete a double-double, junior Treydon Rackley had 15 and freshman Andrew Mitchell finished with 13.
Saturday
On Saturday, the Bobcats played against Lincoln Christian – a team they are not unfamiliar with.
The game proved to be a struggle for the Bobcats. Lincoln Christian went back and forth with the Bobcats all throughout the first half, until the teams were tied at 15.
Rackley hit a three to put the Bobcats on top, but the lead was short lived. LCU went on a 18-6 run, taking 10-point advantage. The Bobcats were able to fight back just a little, and left the half trailing by eight.
LCU shot well in the first 10 minutes of the second half and took a 15-point lead with less than 10 minutes left to play. That’s when things really got started for the Bobcats.
Mitchell hit a three to spark a 14-0 Bobcat run. The Bobcats trailed by just one with 6:28 left to play. The teams continued to battle until the 2:18 mark. Junior Trey Gibson made a basket, giving the Bobcats a lead they’d maintain for the remainder of the game.
Three Bobcats finished with double-figures. Cochran led the team with 21, Mitchell and Rackley each added 16. Stone pulled down 13 rebounds.
The Bobcats finished with a 69-64 win.
Sunday’s game against Lincoln College, another familiar team, ended in a 72-71 loss. Despite the loss, they still earned a spot at the NAIA National Tournament.
The game was a true back-and-and forth battle. Late in the first half, Lincoln hit a three to take a 28-25 lead. C of O came back with a basket to close in on their lead. With less than two minutes left to play in the first half, sophomore Klay Barton drew a foul and sunk both free throws to put the Bobcats on top. He added a three before the end of the half that gave the Bobcats a 34-31 lead heading to the break.
The Bobcats went on a 10-0 run in the second half that pushed them to a 50-41 lead after some more back and forth. The 10-0 run forced Lincoln into calling a timeout. They returned to the floor and answered with a 15-4 run.
With three minutes remaining, the Bobcats were still up by five. But, Lincoln came back with another run. They were able to work their way to a 70-68 lead. C of O took it back with a three from Mitchell, but a buzzer beater gave Lincoln the win.
Four Bobcats finished with scoring in the double digits. Cochran led with 17, Rackley had 16, Barton put up 15. Stone had 11 as well as 13 rebounds to finish with another double-double.
Stone, Mitchell and Cochran were awarded All-Tournament Team honors after Sunday’s game.
