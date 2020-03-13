The NAIA announced they are canceling all remaining winter championships, effective immediately.
This includes the first-round NAIA DII championship game College of the Ozarks Women’s Basketball was scheduled to play at 3:30 this afternoon. The Lady Cats left College of the Ozarks Monday morning for Sioux City, IA. The team was seeded at no. 2 in the Cramer Bracket, and set to play no. 7 Lawrence Tech of Michigan.
A release from NAIA stated on Thursday that the decision was due to COVID-19, and the health and safety of their student-athletes and others involved in their championship events is the NAIA’s highest priority. They are continuing to monitor COVID-19 developments and plan to determine the best path for future NAIA events, including spring 2020 championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.