Branson Wrestling had four wrestlers qualify for State – Kyshin Isringhausen, Christain Cartright, Max Petruccelli and Cristian Berumen.
Three of the four placed at the state tournament over the weekend.
3rd Place in 113 weight class, Class 3 – Freshman Kyshin Isringhausen
4th Place in 126 weight class, Class 3 – Junior Christian Cartright
6th Place in 170 weight class, Class 3 – Senior Max Petruccelli
Hollister Wrestling had one wrestler qualify for State – senior Damien Pera.
Pera won Round 1, fell in the quarterfinal match, and fell again in the 2nd wrestleback.
Reeds Spring Wrestling had one wrestler qualify for State – senior Chase Johnson. Johnson fell in the first round and failed to make a comeback in the first wrestleback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.