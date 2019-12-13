Despite an attempt to battle back late in the second half, Reeds Spring fell to Forsyth 44-38 Tuesday night.
Forsyth got out on Reeds Spring early. At the end of the first quarter, Forsyth led Reeds Spring 12-6. At the half, Forsyth led 20-16.
Coming back for the third quarter, Forsyth increased their lead to five points and led 32-27.
The fourth quarter is when Reeds Spring really started to close in on Forsyth. Every quarter of Tuesday’s game had a lot of back and forth, but Reeds Spring could not close in on the lead. With just over two minutes left on the clock, Reeds Spring trailed by just two points.
They were unable to act on that though, as they got themselves in some foul trouble costing them some free throws and possessions. Due to the opportunities to hit some free throws and take back possession of the ball, Forsyth was able to get themselves out of a potentially tough spot and take the 44-38 victory.
As of Thursday, Forsyth was 4-1 for the season. Head coach Eric Rogers likes what he’s seeing in his team so far.
“I feel like we’ve gotten off to a good start,” Rogers said. “The guys seem to be jelling really well and they kind of feed off each other.”
On Tuesday, Forsyth held Reeds Spring pretty well for most of the game. They only seemed to tire in the fourth quarter. Rogers said he has to give credit to their opponents.
“They did a good job of moving the ball within our zone and it seemed like we were getting a little tired,” Rogers said. “They kind of had us moving in circles and there were a lot of open looks.”
Rogers added that he’s proud of his team for holding on against a good program.
Reeds Spring head coach Barry Yocom said he was pleased with his team’s ability to take care of the ball, even though Tuesday’s matchup ended in a loss.
“I thought our guys did a good job of taking care of the basketball,” Yocom said. “Just playing some good, solid defense and making some timely plays offensively in order to keep us in the game.”
Like Rogers, Yocom said he has to give credit to their opponents. They were able to make plays down the stretch where it counted.
Yocom felt like the game was a good stepping stone to where he’d like to see his team.
“For us, it was a continued step in the right direction,” Yocom said.
