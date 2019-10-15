Hollister High School junior Kelby Gard isn’t the biggest player the Tigers put on the football field.
He isn’t the fastest, either.
But if you’re looking for someone to attach the label “workhorse” to, there may not be a better candidate than the soft-spoken 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back.
Gard filled that role to near-perfection on Friday night, helping the Tigers snap a two-game losing streak with a 20-7 victory over Aurora.
Gard scored all three of Hollister’s touchdowns and ran for 183 yards on 20 carries as the Tigers improved to 3-4 on the season and stayed in contention for a home game in the first round of district play.
“He’s a real strong kid and can take some hits,” Hollister coach Rich Adkins said. “Even on those 2-yard gains he gets, he delivers a blow as much as he takes one.”
Gard averaged better than 9 yards per carry, chipped in with seven total tackles from his linebacker position on defense and helped Hollister execute its game plan from beginning to end.
“Offensively, our game play was to get into the running game and trying to get as many yards as we could on the ground,” Adkins said. “Our passing game has been off here and there, and with it being a windy night, we really focused on running the ball.
“Our offensive line did a really good job setting the tone and taking control up front.”
Hollister was never threatened, scoring on a 3-yard run by Gard on the game’s opening possession.
That 7-0 score stood until halftime, then Gard ripped off a 50-yard TD run on the Tigers’ first play from scrimmage in the second half.
After Hollister’s defense forced a punt, Gard added a TD from 6 yards out for a 20-0 lead. That came after the Tigers were set up with a short field after a punt, then a Layton Morgan-to-Xavier Stovall pass and horse collar penalty gave the Tigers a first down inside the 10.
Aurora scored on a long pass play in the fourth quarter, but Gard and the Tigers were able to run out the clock.
The big day gave Gard seven TDs on the ground on the season and lifted him into third place among the area’s rushing leaders. The only complaint Gard could have, Adkins joked, was maybe getting more touches.
“He’d probably love it if we gave him the ball 40 times a game,” Adkins said. “He’s not a fun guy to tackle, and he’s really our workhorse right now. He’s doing a great job.”
Next up for the Tigers is a trip to Logan-Rogersville on Friday night for a game against the 2-5 Wildcats.
Logan-Rogersville went through a winless season in 2018, including a dramatic overtime loss at Hollister. That was the first victory for the Tigers in varsity history.
“We feel like there are games out there for us to take, and that’s where we are this week,” Adkins said. “They are much improved and are playing a lot more competitive football this season. They are going to be tough to deal with, but we feel like we can go in and get a win if we play well.
“Last year was the first time we had ever beaten them on the varsity level, and we want to continue that streak to let them know that we’re here and we’re not going anywhere.”
The Tigers are sitting in sixth place in the Class 3 District 6 standings, and with the top four teams hosting first-round district games, there is an outside chance for them to move up.
After this week, though, the Tigers will end the season with a home game against unbeaten Mt. Vernon, the state’s fourth-ranked team in Class 3 going into last week’s action.
Adkins said talk about district positioning is something he doesn’t shy away with his team, but it’s more about what is coming in the closing weeks.
“In the end, we talk more about winning football games and just winning the next game in line,” Adkins said. ”We would love to be able to get that home game, but we also know that we missed the boat a couple of times when we didn’t play very well, against Catholic and Reeds (Spring). That’s in the past, though, and we can’t control that or do anything about that now. Our goal is to keep playing well and see if we can go up there and get another win.”
