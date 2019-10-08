The Branson High School volleyball team found more reasons to celebrate on Saturday.
The Lady Pirates won their third tournament championship of the season, winning five matches to take gold at the Mt. Vernon Tournament, and gave second-year coach Kailey Bridges her 100th career victory in the process.
Branson (24-3 overall) claimed two-set victories over Aurora, Hollister and Miller, defeated Reeds Spring in three sets, then cruised to a 25-18, 25-18 victory over Camdenton in the finals.
Morgan LeBlanc had 12 kills and Jaden Moore added eight against Camdenton, with Mia LeBlanc dishing out 16 assists and Keaton Wilczynski finishing with 12 digs.
Morgan LeBlanc earned Tournament MVP honors for her efforts. It came on the heels of a three-set loss to Webb City on Thursday night, when she set a school single-match record with 20 kills.
Branson was scheduled to play at Springfield Glendale on Monday night, then at Central Ozark Conference power Nixa on Tuesday, before hosting Neosho on Thursday.
BRANSON SOFTBALL
The Lady Pirates claimed three victories in four games at the Springfield Invitational over the weekend.
Branson (11-12) defeated Aurora (2-1) and Carl Junction (5-4) on Friday, then defeated Willard (7-1) before dropping a 6-4 decision to Nixa on Saturday.
Cat Ford and Bella Gavin had two hits each against Aurora, with Aly Dicken walking and scoring the go-ahead run on an error in the sixth inning.
Against Carl Junction, the Lady Pirates scored five third-inning runs to take control, then held off a late rally to claim the victory. Langley Miller and Savannah Miller had two hits each for Branson.
Branson spotted Willard a 1-0 lead in the opening game on Saturday before scoring seven unanswered runs to win going away.
Ford’s three hits included a double, and Sierra Dailey drove in two runs.
The Lady Pirates spotted Nixa a 5-0 lead after two innings and couldn’t come all the way back.
Ford doubled as part of a 2-for-4 day for Branson, and Peyton Bonsey added two hits.
Branson was scheduled to play at Willard on Tuesday afternoon before Thursday’s home finale against Buffalo.
BLUE EYE VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bulldogs stretched their winning streak to seven on Thursday night with a 25-10, 25-7 rout of Fordland.
Blue Eye took a 16-4-1 overall record into a Tuesday night home match against Spokane. The Lady Bulldogs will then start a three-match road trip on Thursday night at Galena.
BRANSON CROSS COUNTRY
Zachary Seitz finished 24th individual, with Braeden Decker 33rd, Jose Ramirez 46th and Ezeckual Freed 50th as the Branson boys claimed a seventh-place team finish in the Gold Division of the Camdenton Invitational on Saturday.
The Branson girls finished 10th as a team, led by Avery Webber (22nd place, in 21:20.45) and Madison Pardeck (21:58.11).
BLUE EYE CROSS COUNTRY
Riley Arnold finished in 18th-place individually in the 629-runner field in the El Caliente Division of the Chile Pepper Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday, leading the Blue Eye girls to a 42nd-place team finish.
Arnold finished the 5k race in a time of 19:16.30, and Avery Arnold finished 68th (20:13.40).
Ryan Cardenzana was the top Blue Eye boys’ finisher, with his time of 18:10.90 good for 361st place individually.
HOLLISTER CROSS COUNTRY
Patience Pinson turned in a time of 21:35.10, good for an 11th-place individual finish in the Open Division of the Chile Pepper Invitational on Saturday.
Jaxon Thomas was 168th individually, finishing in a time of 19:02.50 to lead the Hollister boys.
C OF O CROSS COUNTRY
The C of O women’s cross country team posted a 12th-place team finish in the 41-team Small College Division at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday.
Abigayle Money ran a 19:21 in the 5k race to finish 39th individually, with Hannah Duncan taking 70th (19:56.2) and Janelle Staal placing 77th (19:58.9).
The C of O men finished 22nd as a team in the 39-team field, led by top-100 individuals Samuel Baumer and Garrett Pierce.
Baumer was 66th, covering the 8k course in 27:09.5, with Pierce’s time of 27:34.1 good for 98th place individually.
