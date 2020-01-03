The Lady Cats improved their record to 10-3 after picking up two wins on the road earlier in the week.
In the first game of the Bellevue Holiday Classic, the Lady Cats picked up a 65-56 win over Bellevue.
It was an all around team effort, with every player putting points up on the board. Leading in points were juniors Grace Steiger and Abby Oliver, both adding 11. Sophomore Annie Noah followed not far behind with 10.
The Lady Cats took the lead just under five minutes into the first quarter, and were able to maintain it for the remainder of the game. After the first half, the Lady Cats led 31-24.
They extended their lead to as many as 18 points in the last half of the game.
In the second game of the tournament, the Lady Cats came out with an 81-66 win over Grand View.
The Lady Cats return to their home floor on Jan. 20 to face William Woods. In the meantime they play seven games on the road.
