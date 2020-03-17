The College of the Ozarks Lady Cats’ season came to an early, and unexpected, end Thursday – just hours before they were set to compete in a first-round NAIA DII championship game.
The NAIA made an announcement mid-day Thursday that all winter championship events were canceled, citing the health and safety of student athletes and others involved in championship events as their highest priority.
Despite an early end to the season, the Lady Cats had a successful season. They were on track to pick up their 30th win of the season Thursday afternoon. Instead, they finished the season out 29-4. Head coach Becky Mullis said the end to the season was disappointing, but she knows her team isn’t the only one going through it.
“It definitely was a disappointing end,” Mullis said. “But, there’s literally thousands of athletes in the same boat as we are and thousands of coaches who feel the same way as we do.”
She stressed that they couldn’t let the disappointing end to their season define how far they had come as a team.
Mullis noted the team had lost around 55% of their scoring in the three seniors who the team graduated last year. That season they went 31-4. This season, they had an opportunity to make that happen again.
“You look at what we lost and then you look at the season we had,” Mullis said. “It’s a testament to the kids we had returning and the new players we brought in.”
The first meeting of the season, she told the team that nobody needed to be the players they had graduated. Instead, they needed to be the best version of themselves. That would be good enough for her.
“I’m really happy with the progress we made from the beginning of the year to the end,” Mullis said. “We were young and I feel like we grew up a lot over the course of the season.
“That’s probably the biggest disappointment, that we didn’t have a chance to show how far we had come from the beginning of the year. How much we had grown up, the chemistry we had on and off the floor, we had improved so much over the course of the season. I was excited for us to be able to showcase that at the National level.”
The Lady Cats ended the season as conference tournament champions, they were ranked no. 5 in the final NAIA DII poll and we seeded at no. 2 in their national tournament bracket before it was canceled just three hours before tip off.
The Lady Cats are graduating two seniors. Aleksei Smith and Ashley Forrest.
Smith fought her way onto the team, Mullis said she essentially tried out for a year before officially being offered a spot on the team. Smith went on to be a two-year starter, an all-conference player and their champion of character.
Forrest didn’t start until her senior year, and she played behind All-Americans for her first three years.
Mullis said both seniors did a great job with the young team.
“I’m very appreciative of them,” Mullis said. “Both of these ladies stayed the course and they just kept working.”
The Lady Cats have a solid group of returners coming back next season. Specifically junior Abby Oliver. Oliver averaged 14.69 points a game to lead the team in scoring and was named to both the WBCA NAIA Coaches All-America Team and the NCCAA All-Region Team.
Mullis said the Lady Cats plan on returning to work just as soon as they are able.
