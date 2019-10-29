Forsyth High School’s football team ended the regular season with a 42-20 home loss to Buffalo on Friday night. The Panthers finished with a 2-7 record for the regular season and will open play in the Class 2 District 3 Tournament as the No. 7 seed on Friday night, visiting No. 2 Mountain View-Birch Tree Liberty.
HOLLISTER VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Tigers claimed a 25-14, 25-21 victory over East Newton on Thursday night in the Big 8 Conference Crossover match.
The victory evened Hollister’s record at 14-14-2, going into Monday night’s match against Aurora in the opening round of the Class 3 District 12 Tournament.
REEDS SPRING VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Wolves made it a clean sweep for area teams in Big 8 Conference Crossover action, with a 25-13, 25-13 victory over Cassville on Thursday night.
Reeds Spring took a 16-10-3 record into a rematch with Cassville in Monday’s first-round district match in Monett.
FORSYTH VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Panthers continued their surge toward the postseason on Thursday night, claiming a three-set victory over Fair Grove on Senior Night.
Forsyth improved to 19-11-2 overall going into Monday night’s opening match against New Covenant Academy in Class 2 District 10 Tournament play in Strafford.
BLUE EYE VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night in style on Thursday, cruising to a 25-19, 25-15 victory over Crane.
Blue Eye improved to 25-8-1 going into Tuesday night’s play at the Class 1 District 7 Tournament. The Lady Bulldogs are the host school and second seed at the tournament, and will play the winner of the first-round match between Crane and School of the Ozarks in the 6:30 p.m. semifinals.
C OF O VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bobcats enjoyed a 3-0 weekend at the Lincoln College Tri-Match in Illinois, defeating St. Mary of the Woods in four sets on Friday, then taking a four-set victory over Lincoln Christian and a five-set decision over Lincoln on Saturday.
C of O used 11 kills and 43 assists from Rielly Wallace and nine kills from Abi Menzies in a 25-11, 25-19, 23-25, 25-16 win over St. Mary of the Woods.
The Lady Bobcats then topped Lincoln Christian by set scores of 25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 25-10, and ended the event with a 25-20, 16-25, 18-25, 25-19, 15-9 win over Lincoln.
Ryley Thixton had 14 kills and 19 digs, Menzies added 10 kills and Wallace had seven kills, 50 assists and 13 digs.
C of O (18-12) was scheduled to visit Southwest Baptist on Tuesday night, then is off until hosting the NCCAA Division I Tournament on Dec. 5-7.
C OF O CROSS COUNTRY
Abigayle Money finished third place individually, with a personal-best time of 18:52.2 for the 5K race, leading the Lady Bobcats to a third-place team finish at the NAIA Mid-States Classic in Winfield, Kansas, on Saturday.
Adeline Holder was 21st (19:26.5) and Hannah Duncan was 29th (19:38.7), both adding personal-best times.
In the men’s race, Sam Baumer finished 17th individually, posting a time of 26:02.4 for the 8K race, with Garrett Pierce finishing 35th (26:40.3).
For their efforts, Money and Baumer were named the Association of Independent Institutions Cross Country Runners of the Week.
Both C of O teams will compete at the A.I.I. Conference Meet on Nov. 9.
