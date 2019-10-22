REEDS SPRING – Saturday marked the end of the line for four Reeds Spring High School softball seniors.
The Lady Wolves dropped a 2-1 decision to Logan-Rogersville in the Class 3 District 11 Tournament championship game.
In the immediate aftermath, Lady Wolves coach Scott Walker wasn’t ready to reflect on the significant contributions made by outgoing seniors Brooke Davis, Maddie Cantrell, Jackie Durant and Izzy Erickson.
“It’s not anything I’ll think about for a while,” Walker said after his team’s season ended with an 18-6 final record.
The title game was a battle throughout between two of the top teams in the Big 8 Conference.
Logan-Rogersville survived, scoring a pair of unearned runs in the sixth inning to move on to Wednesday’s Class 3 sectional against McDonald County.
Reeds Spring answered with a single run in the seventh inning, when Erickson singled with one out and stole second base. She went to third base when Ashley Nolan grounded out on a sharply hit ball to third base, then scored on a Davis single into left field.
That was it for the Reeds Spring offense, which was held in check by Logan-Rogersville pitcher Halle Miles, and the Lady Wildcats’ defense.
Miles walked one and gave up three hits – Tori Scobee had the other, on an infield single with one out in the fifth inning – and several hard-hit balls by Reeds Spring went for loud outs.
Cantrell was retired on a pair of long fly balls, one that was caught up against the center-field fence in the fourth and another that was hauled in steps from the right-field fence to end the sixth.
Scobee sent a drive to the fence in right field with two outs in the seventh, and Miles ended the game with a strikeout.
“A little more lead in their pencils, and those go out,” Walker said.
“They are a good team, they played well. Just one of those things, they outplayed us. We didn’t make any mistakes, they hit the ball and found some gaps and we didn’t find the holes.”
Erickson matched her pitch for pitch, giving up five hits and the two unearned runs in the fifth.
With two outs, Cassidy Coambes doubled into the left-field corner, then Ali Icenhower reached on an error. Jenna McKenzie followed with an RBI single on the first pitch she saw, and Angie Coambes drove in the eventual game-winner with another single to center.
Erickson finished with nine strikeouts, giving her 224 on the season in just 100 innings of work.
SEMIFINAL ROUT
The Lady Wolves advanced to the championship game with a 10-0 victory over Springfield Hillcrest in five innings on Thursday afternoon.
Erickson pitched her second consecutive no-hitter, recording 14 of the 15 outs on strikeouts. She walked two and had one runner reach on an error.
As dominant as her pitching was, she was even more impressive at the plate.
Erickson singled, stole second base and scored on a Cantrell single in the first inning for Reeds Spring’s first run, then belted a solo home run over the right-field fence in the third and added a mammoth two-run homer over the left-field fence in the fourth.
“The last few years, we haven’t been able to make it out of the first round,” Erickson said. “To do it this year is really an eye-opener.
“As long as I’m doing everything right, things will work out.”
After Ashley Nolan singled following Erickson’s second home run, Davis added an RBI triple and Cantrell had a run-scoring double.
That made it a 6-0 lead, and the Lady Wolves ended the game with four runs in the fifth.
With one out, three errors led to one run, and an Erickson intentional walk loaded the bases. Nolan drove in two more with an infield single, and Davis plated Erickson with a sacrifice fly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.