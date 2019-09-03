The College of the Ozarks baseball program will host the Bobcats Prospect Camp on Oct. 12 and 19.
The camp is for high school players in grades 10-12, and provides the opportunity to be evaluated by coach Neale Richardson and his staff, with input from guest instructors.
Each camp date will be limited to 60 participants, and starts with check-in at 8:30 a.m. It includes a break for lunch and will run until 4 p.m.
The camp is $75, with online registration available at www.cofo.edu/athletics. For questions or more information, contact assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Justin McMillin at 619-5118 or jmcmillin@cofo.edu.
C OF O VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bobcats dropped three of four matches at the Labor Day Classic at Bellevue University in Nebraska over the weekend.
C of O’s lone victory came in five sets against Peru State on Friday, by scores of 25-17, 21-25, 25-21, 25-27, 15-9. Ryley Thixton had 24 kills and 13 digs, with Izzy Gibbany adding 20 digs and 10 assists and Rielly Wallace dishing out 46 assists.
The opening match was a 24-26, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-9 loss to the College of St. Mary, with Abi Menzies (15 kills), Thixton (14 kills, 20 digs) and Wallace (41 assists) leading the way. On Saturday, C of O lost in four sets to Montana Tech and in three sets to Morningside College.
Against Montana Tech, Thixton had 14 kills and 21 digs, with Gibbany adding 23 digs. In the Morningside match, Wallace had 21 assists and Menzies added nine kills.
C of O (2-3) was scheduled to host Stephens College on Monday before playing Bellevue at home on Thursday night.
BLUE EYE CROSS COUNTRY
The Blue Eye High School cross country teams opened the season with a clean sweep of the titles at the Strafford Invitational on Saturday morning.
The Blue Eye girls, coming off a runner-up finish as a team at the Class 1 state cross country meet, dominated in taking the team title at Strafford.
The Blue Eye boys tied for the top spot at Strafford, but won the tiebreaker by virtue of having the better sixth-place finisher.
S OF O VOLLEYBALL
School of the Ozarks opened the season on Friday with a two-set loss to Spokane.
After a match at Niangua on Tuesday night, the Lady Patriots will play at Bradleyville on Thursday.
BLUE EYE BASEBALL
The Bulldogs opened their fall season in a big way on Friday afternoon, cruising to a 12-2 victory over Hurley.
Blue Eye was scheduled to visit Sparta on Tuesday before a road game at Bradleyville on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.