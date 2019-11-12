Heading into the Tabor College Classic this past weekend, College of the Ozarks women’s basketball had a 2-1 record. They improved to 4-1 with two wins.
On Friday, the Lady Cats faced the Tabor College Bluejays.
Lady Cats head coach Becky Mullis said going into the game, they knew it wouldn’t be an easy one.
“Tabor is really tough at home,” Mullis said. “They have a lot of tradition, they’re well coached and disciplined. We knew it would be a battle.”
Sophomore Annie Noah put the Lady Cats on the board just two minutes into the game. The Blue Jays were quick to answer with a shot of their own to tie it up. But a few three-pointers from seniors Aleksei Smith and Ashley Forrest and a couple more shots from Noah put the Lady Cats up 12-6 a little over four minutes in.
Before the end of the first quarter, the Blue Jays managed to battle their way back to a one point deficit.
But the Lady Cats weren’t going to give up their lead that easily. Less than a minute into the second quarter, sophomore Michelle Gabani put up her first two points of the game. About two minutes later, freshman Harper Little made a three-pointer putting the Lady Cats back on top by six.
The Blue Jays battled back to a one point deficit once again with just 26 seconds left in the half, but junior Abby Oliver made a shot with just two seconds left. The Lady Cats left the first half with a 34-31 lead.
In the second half, the Blue Jays were able to put up some early shots and give themselves the lead for the first time since the first quarter. They didn’t hold the lead for long after a couple defensive fouls on their part allowed the Lady Cats to take it back.
With just two and a half minutes left in the third quarter, the Lady Cats had fought their way to a 15 point lead. In the last two minutes of the quarter, the Blue Jays cut the Lady Cats’ lead to just five points.
The Lady Cats had a 53-48 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Just under four minutes into the final quarter, they had managed to turn it into a 61-51 lead. But, the Blue Jays battled back again and trailed by only three with less than a minute left. It was anyone’s game at this point.
Aleksei Smith rebounded a missed shot from the Blue Jays, who then made a defensive foul giving Smith the opportunity to increase the lead with a couple of free throws. Smith made both to give the Lady Cats a 65-60 win.
“I’m really pleased with how we played,” Mullis said. “I thought we were tough defensively.”
In Saturday’s game against the Bethany College Swedes, the Lady Cats fought to a 74-64 win.
In the first half, the Lady Cats shot at around 70%. In the second half, that percentage dropped significantly, but they still managed to outshoot the Swedes.
Junior Abby Oliver lead the team in points, making up 24 of the 74 total points.
“We turned it over more than we normally do and we didn’t shoot free throws very well,” Mullis said. “So we’ll go to work on that this week.”
The team had 25 turnovers in Saturday’s game, compared to the 10 they had in Friday’s.
Mullis said before heading into the weekend, they broke down the film from the Evangel game and looked at their performance offensively.
“On Thursday we worked really hard on our half court offense,” Mullis said. “I felt like we did really good with that on both days, just moving the ball side to side and attacking the defense well.”
The Lady Cats play at home this weekend for the College of the Ozarks Women’s Basketball Classic. They face Bellevue University Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Lyon College Saturday at 4 p.m.
