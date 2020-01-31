The Lady Cats picked up their 19th win of the season with a 92-51 victory over Southwestern.
The win moved the team to 19-4 for the season and 7-0 in their conference.
The Lady Cats got off to an early lead Wednesday, and Southwestern made a brief comeback just a couple minutes later. After tying it up twice, the Lady Cats took off with a lead that they would maintain for the remainder of the game.
By the end of the first quarter, the Lady Cats led by 15 points. They ended the half with a 20 point lead.
Their success continued after the break. By the end of the third, they had increased their lead to 31 points. They ended the game with a 41 point lead.
The Lady Cats were 44.3% from the field, and hit 14 of 16 free throw attempts.
Annie Noah completed the game with a double double, putting up 23 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. She is second on the team when it comes to scoring and averages 9.22 points a game. She leads the team in rebounds, averaging 6.74 rebounds a game.
Abby Oliver, who has led her team in scoring most games of the year, put up 12 points. No other Lady Cats put up double digits in the win, but 43 points came from players off the bench.
The Lady Cats return home to play Haskell on Saturday at 3 p.m. Haskell is 8-14 for the season, but 3-0 in their conference. For the season, Haskell has averaged 65.82 points per game, while the Lady Cats have averaged 75.52.
