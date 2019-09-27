NIXA – Branson High School boys’ soccer coach David Brenner is never going to label a loss by his team as “a good thing.”
But in the wake of Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss to perennial area power Nixa, Brenner did find some positives out of it.
It snapped an eight-game winning streak, was the first loss for the Pirates since a Sept. 5 loss to Springfield Catholic. It also derailed a historic offensive output that saw Branson score three or more goals in each of those eight victories, with five or more goals coming in seven of them.
Brenner wasn’t ready to label the loss as anything good.
But one of those positives was, well …
“We need some adversity to really develop our character,” Brenner said in the darkened field at Nixa High School. “That’s what we’re going to take from tonight – we’re going to get back on the practice field and use it as something to build on.
“It’s never a good thing when a winning streak ends, but I think the pressure is off in their heads, and now they can refocus and go on another winning streak.”
The Pirates (9-2) were sharp from the start and had numerous solid scoring chances in both halves, but could only strike for a goal midway through the first half. Nixa (5-3) scored 10 minutes in, when Andrew Anello spun into the clear and had his initial shot stopped by Branson goalkeeper Pilot Ascone.
The rebound went right back to Anello, who slapped it into a wide-open net for a 1-0 Nixa lead.
The Eagles made it 2-0 seven minutes later, when a corner kick led to an own goal.
Branson’s goal came three minutes after that, when Cris Abarca sent in a perfectly placed corner kick that was headed in by Pedro Caram on a gorgeous play.
That was it for the Pirates’ offense, despite several quality chances.
The first came two minutes into the game, when Carlton Epps pulled in a rebound and got off a nice shot on the doorstep that was saved by Nixa keeper Nick Reid.
Epps sent a shot wide a minute later, and another just after Nixa had taken a 1-0 lead.
Caram sent a shot just over the goal from about 25 yards out midway through the half, and Nixa scored on the own goal soon after.
Abarca sent a shot clanging off the crossbar of the football goal post from 20 yards out, keeping it a 2-1 Nixa lead with about 18 minutes left in the half.
With 10 minutes remaining, Kyle Sutton had one of his best chances of the night, but was barely beaten to a loose ball as Reid sprinted out from the goal line to deflect a loose ball.
Reid did the same to Abarca 30 seconds later, and Nixa struck with 5:40 left in the half to make it a 3-1 game.
Zach Naugle sent a beautiful shot in from about 45 yards out, just inside the top left corner of the net.
“Their goalkeeper is great, and we knew that going in,” Brenner said. “We knew we were going to have to pressure him.
“I think bad breaks cost us – an own goal, balls bouncing around in there that we should have cleared, both of them were ones we should have cleared.”
Ascone kept the Pirates within striking distance by making some big saves as Nixa kept the pressure on in the second half.
He made a nice leaping save to grab a loose ball on a corner kick 10 minutes into the final half, then made a sliding catch on a loose ball 30 seconds later, and came way out to haul in two more loose balls in traffic.
A key stretch came with 12 minutes left, when Alex Brenner sent a shot that hit the corner of the crossbar and right goal post. Nixa was unable to clear the ball, and Abarca hit the crossbar about 30 seconds later.
Jimmy Nguyen had a pair of chances in the last eight minutes, one going over the football crossbar and another saved by Reid from about 15 yards out.
A Nixa handball led to a penalty kick with 1:46 remaining, but Sutton’s shot along the ground was smothered by Reid.
Oskar Lauriac had a nice individual effort that led to a shot and save by Reid with 70 seconds left, and a Sutton free kick didn’t get through traffic with 12 seconds on the clock.
“We didn’t do the things we needed to do to help Kyle or Carlton or Cris or anybody,” Brenner said. “We didn’t do the little things that would have made our lives easier.”
The two crossbars hit by Branson, plus the own goal, unsuccessful penalty kick and several near-misses, left Brenner with optimism about how his team played.
“They are mistakes, and if we are making mistakes, those are things we can fix,” he said. “That’s the positive that I take out of it – we made the mistakes. I don’t think there’s anything they did to really dominate us.
“They didn’t create the opportunities, we gave them the opportunities. We can fix that.”
Up next for the Pirates is the Bolivar Tournament, with games against Clinton on Thursday, then Logan-Rogersville and an opponent to be determined on Saturday.
Brenner is eager to see how his team responds after the loss.
“I told them we have a great chance on Thursday to get back on this,” he said. “In years past, we’ve had a tough game and it’s put us off for a couple of days. Now it’s just a matter of how we’re going to respond.”
