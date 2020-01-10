Branson
Pirates: The Pirates fell to Glendale 59-52 on Tuesday. The loss put the team at a 4-8 record for the season.
Hollister
Tigers: The Tigers fell 50-37 to Berryville Tuesday night. The loss put the Tigers at 5-7 for the season.
Reeds Spring
Lady Wolves: The Lady Wolves fell 53-32 to Springfield Catholic Wednesday night after picking up their first couple of wins for the season at the Southwest Holiday Tournament last month.
Blue Eye
Bulldogs: The Bulldogs were able to come out with a 67-45 win over Chadwick on Tuesday, putting them at a 7-4 record for the season as of Thursday.
Lady Bulldogs: The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs fell to Miller 55-49 on Tuesday night.
The loss put them at a 7-4 record for the season prior to competing in the Sparta Lady Trojans tournament.
Forsyth
Panthers: The Panthers fell to Crane 73-64 on Tuesday, putting them at a 9-4 record for the season prior to their game against Buffalo.
Lady Panthers: The Lady Panthers picked up a 47-43 win at Ava on Tuesday, putting them at 7-2 for the season prior to their game against Stockton.
School of the Ozarks
Patriots: The Patriots fell to Lighthouse Christian in the first round of the Seymour Bank Winter Classic on Monday.
Lady Patriots: The Lady Patriots picked up a 60-43 win over Pleasant Hope on Tuesday.
