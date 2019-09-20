Kyle Sutton scored three times to lead the Branson High School boys’ soccer team to its seventh consecutive victory on Tuesday night, a 5-2 home win over Joplin.
Sutton, who is coming off a weekend performance when he became Branson’s career leader in goals, opened the scoring less than five minutes into the match.
Carlton Epps added a first-half goal as the teams played to a 2-all tie at the half.
The Pirates turned up the heat in the second half, with Sutton and Cris Abarca scoring, then Sutton striking again on a penalty kick for the final score.
Branson is 8-1 overall and was scheduled to play at West Plains on Thursday before playing at Nixa on Tuesday.
HOLLISTER VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Tigers cruised to a two-set victory over Mountain Grove on Monday, taking a victory by scores of 25-20, 25-6.
A night later, Hollister fell to Blue Eye, by set scores of 25-22, 25-20.
Hollister will take an 8-3-1 overall record into a Monday night home match against Clever, before hosting Forsyth on Thursday.
REEDS SPRING SOFTBALL
The Lady Wolves ran their winning streak to five, following up three victories at the Reeds Spring Invitational with wins over Republic and Marshfield.
Reeds Spring topped Republic by a 9-1 score on Monday, then topped Marshfield, 6-1, on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Wolves (7-3) were scheduled to host Monett on Thursday before playing Mansfield at home on Monday and visiting Aurora on Tuesday.
BLUE EYE CROSS COUNTRY
Sophomores Avery Arnold and Riley Arnold finished one-two, respectively, to lead the Blue Eye High School girls’ cross country team in the Class 1-2 portion of the Monett Invitational on Tuesday.
Avery Arnold finished the 5k race in 21:44.60, just ahead of Riley Arnold (21:47.80).
Olivia LaBrier was 12th, in a time of 26:59.80, with Sophia Palumbo-line 28th, in 36:17.30.
Ryan Cardenzana finished sixth overall, in a time of 20:12.30, leading the Blue Eye boys to a third-place team finish.
Teammate Roman Ray was 22nd overall, in 22:07.80, with Jadon Weaver 25th (22:28.60) and Alex LaBrier 26th (22:34.00).
FORSYTH GIRLS’ TENNIS
The Lady Panthers remained unbeaten on the dual-meet season, recording a 9-0 victory over Branson on Monday and a 7-2 win over Willow Springs on Tuesday.
Forsyth was scheduled to host West Plains on Thursday and play at the Republic Tournament on Friday before returning home for three home dual meets next week – against Clever on Tuesday, Nixa on Wednesday and Springfield Greenwood on Thursday.
C OF O VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bobcats won their fifth consecutive match on Tuesday night, with a 25-12, 25-10, 25-13 rout of Cottey College in Neosho.
C of O (9-6) will put its streak on the line at the Lincoln College Tournament this weekend, with matches against Holy Family College and Crowley’s Ridge on Frida.
They follow that up gainst host Lincoln and Haskell Indian Nations University on Saturday.
The next home match for C of O is set for Oct. 1 against Lyon College.
