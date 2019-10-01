It officially took 48 minutes of game action for Hollister High School’s football team to drop a 42-21 decision to Marshfield on Friday night.
In effect, though, it really only took about five minutes for the game to go from competitive to out of reach for the Tigers.
That’s how long it took for Marshfield to turn a 14-7 game with five minutes left in the second quarter to a 28-7 game at the half.
The Blue Jays took a 14-7 lead with a touchdown midway through the second quarter, then a turnover led to a short field and another score. A quick punt led to another touchdown, and a three-TD deficit for Hollister.
“They kind of exploded at the end of the half and pretty much put it out of reach,” Hollister coach Rich Adkins said.
“We knew that they were capable of that. They kind of buried us at the end of the half. … Overall, Marshfield played really well and we didn’t play our best.”
Marshfield quarterback Brennen Espy proved tough to handle for the Hollister defense.
The junior rushed for three touchdowns and passed for three more, using his athletic ability to extend plays and get away from the Tigers’ pursuit.
“We did struggle at times,” Adkins said of his team’s defense. “He’s a really good quarterback, and he beats you with his arms as well as his legs. He is able to extend plays, and that was kind of deflating at times, when he escapes pressure and beats you.
“He had too good a night for them.”
Hollister quarterback Layton Morgan completed 11-of-20 passes for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns – to Xavier Stovall in the first quarter and Konner Hatfield in the third quarter.
The Tigers’ final score came on a TD run by freshman Blake Russell.
Marshfield did a solid job on Hollister running back Kelby Gard, who finished with 54 yards on 11 tries. Cody Johnson added 50 yards on the ground.
“We still saw some good things,” Adkins said. “We got beat a lot on one-on-one coverage. That will be a key for us (this week), to not give up those chunk plays.”
Now the Tigers will try to put the loss behind them and focus on this week’s game at Tri-Lakes rival Reeds Spring.
“We didn’t feel like we had a great week of practice or preparation going into Friday’s game, but we’re hoping this rivalry game will get our kids going again,” Adkins said. “We’re going to forget about Marshfield, that’s in the past.
“It’s their Homecoming and should be a fun night over there. We hope this is our chance to go get one.”
Adkins and the Tigers are not shying away from the fact that Hollister has yet to record a varsity football victory over Reeds Spring.
To get a victory on the road – and on Homecoming for Reeds Spring – would be a huge sign of growth for the program.
“I think our kids are always excited to play Reeds, and it’s a game that our program hasn’t gotten before,” he said. “We’d been playing pretty well.
“We think this is one that we can get.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.