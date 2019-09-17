With his team on the verge of a monumental comeback and a chance to make history, Hollister High School football coach Rich Adkins didn’t think twice.
The Tigers had rallied from a 21-0 deficit with three touchdowns in the second half on Friday night against Springfield Catholic – a team Hollister had never defeated on the varsity level.
With 15 seconds left, quarterback Layton Morgan hit Konner Hatfield with an 8-yard touchdown pass, taking advantage of a short field thanks to an Austin Hogue blocked punt.
That set Hollister up on the Irish 10-yard line, and three plays later, Hatfield’s score cut the deficit to 21-10.
It led to a difficult decision – kick the extra point and take your chances in overtime, or go for the two-point conversion and try to win it in regulation?
It wasn’t a difficult decision for Adkins.
“We knew if we had the opportunity, we would be going for the two-point conversion,” Adkins said. “We talked about it on the headset, and we knew that would be our play.
“Of course, if you don’t get it, you will always be second-guessing yourself. We have not ever beaten Springfield Catholic here at Hollister, so we felt like it was a great opportunity to get a big win.”
On the conversion, Morgan dropped back to pass and was under pressure immediately.
He was flushed from the pocket, and his pass fell incomplete.
Springfield Catholic escaped with the 21-20 victory, but Hollister left the game with some optimism moving forward.
The Irish scored touchdowns on their first two drives, led 14-0 at halftime and added a third TD for a 21-0 lead on the first possession of the second half.
“The first half, we didn’t play great, especially in the first quarter,” Adkins said. “Then we started picking up the tempo as the game went on. We got closer to making the big plays and got things rolling. We felt confident and it seemed like we were wearing on them and pushing them around a little bit.
“We had lots of good momentum, and good things were happening for us. Unfortunately it didn’t work out.”
Still, Hollister moves on with a 1-2 record but signs of growth.
The Tigers’ losses were to a 3-0, state-ranked Lamar team, and to a 2-1 Springfield Catholic team whose only loss came to undefeated Cassville.
An added benefit was the emergence of the Tigers’ passing game.
After some struggles and near-misses in the opening two weeks, Morgan completed 8-of-18 passes for 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns – to Xavier Stovall late in the third quarter for Hollister’s first score, then the dramatic late strike to Hatfield.
“We played a real good football game offensively, Adkins said. “Our offensive line has really improved and started to come on, and Kelby Gard was able to get loose for another 100-yard game, Cody Johnson made some big plays, and we got Konner and Xavier going on the outside. It felt like we got some things rolling.
“We knew we had to make some plays in the passing game, with the playmakers we have out there.
“Both Stovall and Hatfield made big plays.”
Gard finished with 113 rushing yards on 18 carries, with Johnson 55 yards and a touchdown on eight rushes.
Johnson’s day included Hollister’s second touchdown, late in the third quarter.
Perhaps most impressively were the adjustments made by Hollister’s defense, which struggled with Catholic’s option game in the first half but was able to hold the Irish scoreless after a score early in the third quarter.
“Overall, I’m very proud of the kids and the way they played,” Adkins said. “I just wish it could have turned out a little different.”
Next up is a Friday night trip to Anderson to play McDonald County. The Mustangs are 1-2 and coming off a victory over East Newton last week.
Hollister claimed a dramatic 35-28 victory over McDonald County in Week 4 last season.
“We feel like all of the games on our schedule are tough, and we play a solid team every week, but we feel like we’re a solid team as well,” Adkins said. “It’s not going to feel any different at Mac County. It was a fun game last year, we won on a long touchdown pass late in the game. It was a fun game.
“They’ve graduated a lot, but they still have some big kids and some talented kids. It’s just young talent this year.”
