Graduated football standouts from the Tri-Lakes region will have one last chance to represent their high schools, playing in the Sertoma Grin Iron Classic at Springfield Parkview’s JFK Stadium on Friday night.
Reeds Spring coach Lance Gosch is one of the assistants for the East Team, which includes Tri-Lakes Player of the Year and record-setting running back Kelly Newton from Reeds Spring, offensive lineman Asa Baker from the Wolves, and Branson defensive backs Nick Pead and Kyle Hunn.
The weekend also includes the Grin Action Classic volleyball all-star event, a four-team round robin tournament featuring graduated high school senior players.
The South Team includes Maggie Daniels of Reeds Spring.
The schedule of events on Friday for the football game includes family-friendly activities at 5:30 p.m., with player introductions at 7:10 p.m. and kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the volleyball round-robin play for the four-team event begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Parkview gymnasium, with the championship game estimated to start about 2:30 p.m.
The games and activities for the weekend will benefit the “Tooth Truck” – Springfield’s Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, a mobile dental clinic for at-risk children. Since its inception in 2002, the Tooth Truck has helped more than 23,500 children via 53,600 dental appointments, valued at more than $14.6 million.
SEMI-PRO SOCCER
Branson High School will be the host for the second annual semi-pro soccer doubleheader, featuring the National Premier Soccer League’s Springfield Demize, and the new Lady Demize team, on Friday night at Pirate Stadium.
The event is a fundraiser for Branson’s boys’ and girls’ soccer programs, with a $10 entry fee. Tickets are available from any Branson soccer player, or can be purchased at the gate.
The Demize teams will play the Little Rock Rangers, in games at 5 and 7:30 p.m.
The NPSL is a league that includes top-level collegiate and former professional players, playing on 96 teams across the country.
HONORS
Record-setting scorer McKenzie Duncan of Branson and senior goalkeeper Lauren Garrison were first-team selections on the All-Central Ozark Conference Large Division girls’ soccer first team released last week.
Branson freshman Molly Duncan was voted to the second team.
In the Class 4 District 11 all-district first team, McKenzie Duncan was the Co-Offensive Player of the Year and she was joined on the first team by Garrison.
Molly Duncan, Cierra Groover and Alexis Ramirez all were second-team picks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.