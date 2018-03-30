From the perspective of Branson High School track and field coach Kevin Blackwell, he has another couple of coaches as his team enters the 2018 season.

Not officially, of course, and not paid. But new individuals with coaching talents nonetheless.

They come in the form of junior Trey Hoenie and sophomore Reagan Ulrich.

Both qualified for the Class 5 state meet last spring, with Ulrich finishing seventh in the pole vault and Hoenie taking 13th in the javelin.

With that experience under their belts, and after seeing time on the big stage at the state meet on the Lincoln University campus in Jefferson City, Blackwell has another level of leadership at his disposal this spring.

“Reagan is a sophomore, and he’s like an upperclassman now,” Blackwell said. “There’s no one above him, so he’s now helping coach and working with the younger kids and teaching them.

“Same thing with Trey and the javelin. He’s up there coaching kids, and they are both taking much more of a leadership role than last year.”

Those are the two top individuals back for a Branson program that is big on numbers and has high expectations for this season. There are 52 individuals on the boys’ team, and 41 on the girls’ squad.

“Everything is starting to come together and looks good,” Blackwell said. “We’re starting to get kids placed into the right spots. We have a lot of kids who are pretty close to the same, so we can really work with that and figure out where everybody fits best for a track meet.”

It all starts with the returning state qualifiers for the Pirates.

The experience of competing on the state level is a major asset, for them and the rest of the team.

“Now they have a feel for what it’s like and what it takes to get there and how hard you have to work throughout the season, and everything that goes into it,” Blackwell said. “Plus hopefully they are a little more relaxed when they get there, and the nerves don’t get them.”

Hoenie’s performance at state included a best distance of 134 feet in the javelin. His goals for this season include taking aim at the school record of 154 feet, a distance that would have placed him 10th in the state last spring, and to return and medal at state.

“I want to win, I want to compete,” Hoenie said. “Last year just made me want to get back there more than anything.”

Ulrich cleared 14 feet, 3 inches at state, and has a personal best of 14-9. His goal is to top 15 feet before the state competition. He has an ultimate goal of the school-record of 15-6 in his sights.

He hopes the momentum of last year’s finish – and the confidence gained by qualifying for state – helps make that possible.

“It gives me a something of a relaxed feeling, to know that I can, but it also puts a little pressure on me, to know that I will have to work harder to be able to compete higher and push myself more,” Ulrich said.

Blackwell said there are several things that put the returning state qualifiers at the level they are at, including talent and determination. But there’s another quality that is even more important.

“Grit, you want to talk about grit, that’s one of those things that you need to focus on with those guys,” Blackwell said. “Drive, and the talent is there, but the desire to get better every single week is what sets them apart.”

Other individuals to watch on the boys’ team include Britt Pierce in the high jump, Keifer Dooley in the 1,600 and 3,200, and Collin Pepper in the 400 and 800.

Girls’ individuals who could make a splash this season include Madeline Caruthers in the 1,600 and 3,200, Hally Blackwell in the 100, 200 and 400, and Adrianna Alvard in the distance events.