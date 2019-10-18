Branson High School’s volleyball team drew the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 Springfield Glendale in the opening round of the Class 4 District 10 Tournament on Oct. 28.
The Lady Pirates and Glendale will play at 7:30 p.m. at the district in Ozark, with the winner of that match advancing to play the winner of the first-round match between No. 2 Springfield Kickapoo and No. 7 West Plains, in a 6:15 p.m. semifinal on Oct. 30.
Top-seeded Nixa gets a bye into the semifinals, and will play the winner of the opening-round match between No. 4 Ozark and No. 5 Springfield Parkview.
The championship match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
The Class 3 District 12 Tournament bracket includes second-seeded Reeds Spring, which will play No. 7 Cassville in a 6:30 p.m. first-round match on Oct. 28 in Monett.
The winner of that match will play the winner between Seneca and Monett in a 6:30 p.m. semifinal on Oct. 29.
Hollister drew the No. 5 seed and will play Aurora at 5 p.m. Oct. 28, with the winner moving on to play top-seeded Mt. Vernon in the 5 p.m. semifinal on Oct. 29.
The championship is set for 8 p.m. Oct. 29.
The Class 1 District 7 Tournament in Blue Eye will begin on Oct. 28, with third-seeded School of the Ozarks playing No. 6 Crane in a first-round match at 7:15 p.m.
The winner of that match will play second-seeded Blue Eye at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in the semifinals. The top seed in the tournament is Billings, and the championship match is set for 7:45 p.m. Oct. 29.
Strafford is the host school for the Class 2 District 10 Tournament, which includes fourth-seeded Forsyth.
The Lady Panthers will play No. 5 New Covenant Academy at 5 p.m. Oct. 28, with the winner taking on No. 1 Strafford at 5 p.m. Oct. 29.
The championship will follow at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.