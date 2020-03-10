Wednesday, March 11
College of the Ozarks Men’s Basketball @ Sioux Falls, SD vs Morningside College (First Round)
Thursday, March 12
College of the Ozarks Women’s Basketball @ Sioux City, IA vs Lawrence Tech of Michigan (First Round)
Friday, March 13
College of the Ozarks Baseball @ Freed Hardeman
Blue Eye Girls’ Basketball @ Hammons Student Center (Springfield) vs Tipton
College of the Ozarks Women’s Basketball @ Sioux City, IA (Second Round)*
College of the Ozarks Men’s Basketball @ Sioux Falls, SD (Second Round)*
Saturday, March 14
College of the Ozarks Baseball @ Freed Hardeman
Blue Eye Girls’ Basketball @ JQH Arena (Springfield)*
College of the Ozarks Women’s Basketball @ Sioux City, IA (Quarterfinals)*
College of the Ozarks Men’s Basketball @ Sioux Falls, SD (Quarterfinals)*
Monday, March 16
College of the Ozarks Women’s Basketball @ Sioux City, IA (Semifinals)*
College of the Ozarks Men’s Basketball @ Sioux Falls, SD (Semifinals)*
Tuesday, March 17
College of the Ozarks Women’s Basketball @ Sioux City, IA (Championship)*
College of the Ozarks Men’s Basketball @ Sioux Falls, SD (Championship)*
College of the Ozarks Baseball @ Missouri Baptist University
* denotes possible game, dependent on result of first game
