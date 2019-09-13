Branson High School’s volleyball team ran its winning streak to eight on Tuesday night, breezing to a two-set sweep at Springfield Parkview.
Annie Graber led Branson with team-high totals of nine kills and three blocks, with Mia LeBlanc adding 13 assists and three service aces. Morgan LeBlanc finished with 10 digs.
Branson (8-1) was scheduled to host Springfield Central on Thursday night before taking the weekend off and playing Reeds Spring at home on Tuesday.
BRANSON SOFTBALL
The Lady Pirates used some style to get back on the winning track Wednesday afternoon.
Branson scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to turn a 7-6 deficit into an 8-7 lead over Joplin, then turned a game-clinching triple play in the seventh to seal the victory.
Branson took advantage of three consecutive errors to open the seventh to tie the game, then after a double play, Bella Gavin reached on an error, allowing Sierra Dailey to score the go-ahead run.
The game-ending triple play came when Savannah Miller caught a line drive to center field, then threw to Langley Miller at second base and Leanne Rhoads at third base to end the game.
Dailey and Cat Ford had two hits each for Branson, which improved to 4-3 overall and is off until a game at Aurora on Monday.
BRANSON GIRLS’ GOLF
Katelyn Patrick shot an 86 to finish in a tie for eighth place individually, leading Branson to a sixth-place team finish in the 14-team Marshfield Tournament on Tuesday afternoon.
HOLLISTER VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Tigers battled to the end but dropped a three-set match at Ava on Tuesday night, losing by scores of 25-23, 19-25, 25-23.
Hollister is 6-2-1 overall, and after a trip to Cassville on Thursday night will host Mountain Grove on Monday.
REEDS SPRING VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Wolves lost their second consecutive match, a 25-23, 26-24 decision to visiting Clever on Tuesday night.
Reeds Spring (4-2-1) was scheduled to visit Monett on Thursday night before a trip to Branson in a battle of Tri-Lakes area teams on Tuesday.
FORSYTH VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Panthers collected their first win under first-year coach Mallory Richardson, with a two-set sweep of School of the Ozarks at home on Tuesday night.
Forsyth took a 1-2 record into Saturday’s Forsyth Tournament, while S of O was scheduled to host Ash Grove on Thursday before playing Everton at home on Tuesday.
FORSYTH GIRLS’ TENNIS
The Lady Panthers dropped their first match of the season, but still remained unbeaten in dual meets, claiming a 6-3 victory over Logan-Rogersville on Wednesday afternoon.
Forsyth (3-0) opened the season with 9-0 sweeps of Springfield Parkview and Richland, and is scheduled to play at Reeds Spring on Friday before hosting the Forsyth Lady Panther Classic on Saturday.
BLUE EYE VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bulldogs dropped their second consecutive match, a 3-1 decision at Berryville (Arkansas) High School on Tuesday.
Blue Eye fell to 1-2 going into a Thursday night match at Hurley. The Lady Bulldogs will play at the Forsyth Tournament on Saturday before hosting Hollister on Tuesday night.
BLUE EYE BASEBALL
The Bulldogs’ unbeaten start to the fall season ended on Tuesday afternoon, with a 16-4 home loss to Purdy.
Blue Eye (3-1) was scheduled to host Billings on Thursday afternoon before playing Galena at home on Monday.
