Branson
Pirates: The Pirates were defeated at Joplin Friday night. The 65-50 loss is the fourth in a row for the Pirates, as they haven’t picked up a win since playing Clever in the Blue and Gold Tournament last month.
Lady Pirates: The Lady Pirates improved to 8-6 for the season on Friday after their 63-37 win at Joplin.
Hollister
Lady Tigers: The Lady Tigers picked up their ninth win of the season on Thursday with a 46-40 win over Logan-Rogersville.
Reeds Spring
Lady Wolves: The Lady Wolves fell at Blue Eye Thursday 60-19.
Forsyth
Panthers: The Panthers moved to 11-4 for the season after getting a 51-43 victory at Stockton Friday.
Lady Panthers: The Lady Panthers are 10-2 for the season after picking up the 53-37 win at Bradleyville Thursday.
Blue Eye
Bulldogs: The Bulldogs picked up a win Friday night with the 56-42 win against S of O.
Lady Bulldogs: The Lady Bulldogs moved to 11-4 for the season after getting the 60-19 win over Reeds Spring Thursday night.
School of the Ozarks
Patriots: The Patriots fell to Blue Eye Friday night 56-42.
