The Branson High School boys’ soccer team continued its late surge toward the postseason this week, claiming a pair of dominant victories.
The Pirates went on the road for a 5-2 win over Springfield Parkview on Monday night, then cruised to a 3-1 victory at Webb City on Tuesday.
Kyle Sutton scored twice against Parkview, with Oskar Lauriac, Brayan Barboza and Carlton Epps each scoring once.
Sutton added all three goals for the Pirates in the victory over Webb City, which came into the game with a 14-7 overall record.
The wins pushed Branson’s record to 16-4 overall and 5-3 in the Central Ozark Conference, with a week to go in the regular season.
Branson landed the No. 3 seed in the four-team field for the Class 4 District 11 Tournament at Ozark. The Pirates will play No. 2 Nixa at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 in the semifinals.
The other semifinal will have No. 1 Ozark taking on No. 4 Republic at 5 p.m. Nov. 5. The championship game is set for 5 p.m. Nov. 7.
BRANSON VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Pirates moved closer to the 30-win mark for the season, splitting a pair of matches against Neosho and Willard earlier this week.
First came a 25-14, 25-8 victory over Neosho, with Annie Graber (6 kills), Kayli Nimmo (6 digs) and Grace Dean (12 assists) leading the way.
Then the Lady Pirates dropped a 25-13, 25-20 decision to Central Ozark Conference powerhouse Willard on Tuesday night. Jordyn Schwartz and Morgan LeBlanc had five kills each, with Mia LeBlanc adding nine assists.
Branson (28-5) is off until opening the Class 4 District 10 Tournament against Springfield Glendale at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Ozark.
ALL-CONFERENCE SOFTBALL
Reeds Spring senior Izzy Erickson was named the Big 8 Conference Pitcher of the Year, and she was a unanimous selection for the all-conference first team.
Erickson was joined on the first team by catcher Maddie Cantrell. The second team included Reeds Spring infielder Lexi Essick, and outfielders Ashley Nolan and Brooke Davis.
Branson was represented on the All-Central Ozark Conference team by a pair of seniors. Pitcher Cat Ford was a unanimous selection on the first team, with outfielder Savannah Miller an honorable-mention pick.
BLUE EYE CROSS COUNTRY
Blue Eye sophomores Riley Arnold and Avery Arnold finished one-two, respectively, leading the Lady Bulldogs to a second-place team finish in the 1A-4A Division of the Above the Sea Huntsville Invitational on Tuesday in Huntsville, Arkansas.
Riley Arnold finished the 5K race in 18:52.66, and Avery Arnold posted a time of 19:30.79.
Braylynn Siercks was fifth (21:20.64), with Olivia LaBrier 26th (24:04.68) and Emma Bumpus 27th (24:05.65).
In the boys’ competition, Blue Eye’s Ryan Cardenzana was second, with a time of 17:32.60, and Roman Ray finished 18th (19:36.69).
HOLLISTER VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Tigers celebrated Senior Night with a 25-17, 25-13 victory over Monett on Monday night.
The victory improved Hollister’s record to 14-14-2 overall, going into a match at East Newton on Thursday in the Big 8 Conference Crossover.
Hollister will face Aurora at 5 p.m. Monday in the opening round of the Class 3 District 12 Tournament in Monett.
REEDS SPRING VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Wolves fell to 15-10-3 overall with a three-set loss to Marshfield on Monday night.
The Lady Jays won by scores of 25-19, 22-25, 25-20. Reeds Spring will face Cassville at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the opening round of the Class 3 District 12 Tournament.
C OF O GOLF
The Lady Bobcats finished in a tie for sixth place at the NCCAA Women’s Golf National Championships on Wednesday at the Hammock Beach Ocean Course in Palm Coast, Florida.
Freshman Bianca Cummingham carded a final-round 85 to finish in 19th place overall out of 50 competitors, with a three-day score of 259. Hannah Aherin finished 26th individually, with Kate Voss tying for 33rd, Katelyn Swope finishing 36th and Ashley Stanphill 40th.
