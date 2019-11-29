College of the Ozarks’ freshman Harper Little was named as the NCCAA DI Women’s Basketball Student Athlete of the Week. The Lady Cat was a key contributor off the bench in the team’s loss to Columbia college last week.
Down 17 late in the first quarter, Little came into the game and sparked the offense. The team trailed by only four at the half.
Little put up 17 points in the game. She made six of eight shots from the field, sunk two from beyond the arc and went three for three at the free throw line. She also added eight rebounds and four steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.