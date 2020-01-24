Branson High School
Lady Pirates: The Lady Pirates picked up two wins early in the week at the 27th Annual Gary Keeling Lady Liberator Tournament. They picked up the first win on Monday night against Bolivar with a score of 53-34. On Tuesday, they faced Hillcrest and came out with a 73-37 win.
Hollister High School
Tigers: The Tigers lost a close one at Forsyth on Tuesday 51-48.
Lady Tigers: The Lady Tigers picked up a 48-40 win at Cassville Monday, the win moved the Lady Tigers to 10-5 for the season.
Reeds Spring High School
Wolves: The Wolves fell 63-58 in the first round of the Spokane Invitational Tournament to College Heights Christian.
Lady Wolves: The Lady Wolves lost 57-40 at Mansfield Monday.
Forsyth High School
Panthers: The Panthers picked up a 51-48 win over Hollister Tuesday. The win was the Panthers 12th this season.
Blue Eye High School
Bulldogs: The Blue Eye boys defeated Seymour 51-40 in the opening round of the Spokane Invitational Tournament on Tuesday.
The win moved the Bulldogs to 10-4 for the season.
Lady Bulldogs: The Blue Eye girls defeated Fordland 75-29.
The Lady Bulldogs are 11-4 after picking up the win on Tuesday.
School of the Ozarks
Patriots: The Patriots lost a close one at the Mark Twain Conference on Monday, they fell 66-64 to Everton.
Lady Patriots: The School of the Ozarks Lady Patriots fell 43-23 to Niangua at the Mark Twain Conference on Monday.
