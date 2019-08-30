There’s a definite youth movement going on with the Branson High School softball team.
Second-year coach Josh McKee has some talented returnees coming back, adding another year of experience after last year’s 14-14 finish.
But with a large and talented group of freshmen and sophomores, he’s letting the starting spots and playing time fall where it may.
Out of a group of 16 or 17 freshmen and sophomores, he said there may be up to six who are in the starting lineup on a regular basis, and perhaps eight who see significant playing time.
“The door is open, and that’s what I tell everyone,” McKee said at a practice earlier this month. “I don’t care if you’re a freshman or a senior, if you have the ability to play, you’re going to play.
“It depends on who’s going to take the initiative and charge and decide they are going to play and aren’t going to give their spot back. We’ll roll from there.”
Showing the way are a pair of senior standouts who have been regular contributors in the program: Cat Ford and Savannah Miller.
“They have kind of been leaders for a while now,” McKee said. “Just having them back is going to be huge.”
Ford has been a mainstay in the circle throughout her Branson career, finishing with hits as a junior and posting a batting average of .495. In the circle, she had an 11-10 record and 5.28 ERA, striking out 62 against only 12 walks in 138 innings.
She earned first-team honors for the All-Central Ozark Conference and all-district teams.
Ford is taking her role as a leader seriously.
“I think the season is going to be our best productively, maybe not when it comes to wins and losses, but I think it is going to move the program forward and help push some of the younger players coming up,” Ford said. “We’re going to have them ready for future years.”
Miller is a seasoned catcher who will move out from behind the plate to play center field and some shortstop, taking advantage of her speed and quickness. She hit .277 with 23 hits, two home runs and 12 RBIs as a junior.
She’s eager to take on the new challenge and help the team clean up some of the details that lead to wins and losses.
“We need to work on the little things, because that’s what counts in the game,” Miller said. “If we work on the little things, we can be pretty productive.
“I think if we can keep hitting the way that we have over the summer, that will be one of our strong points. We need to be able to make the routine plays.”
Lost to graduation was a senior class that included Amber Large, Aly Smethers, Emily Adams, Bellanne Johnson and Molly Hagston.
Three sophomores who saw plenty of playing time as freshmen are back, in Langley Miller, Leann Rhoads and Peyton Bonsey. They are back as sophomores, and junior Faith Fleming, sophomore Madi Good and promising freshmen Sierra Dailey, Aly Dicken and Anika Arjes all should see time on the varsity.
McKee said Ford, Dailey and Bonsey give the team impressive depth at pitcher, key for a season with a concentrated schedule and several weekend tournaments.
McKee praised the work of the team during the offseason, working indoors last winter and then getting in games over the spring and summer campaigns.
It helped to strengthen the relationships and comfort level as the coach enters his second fall season at the school.
“It was really good last year, me and the seniors bonded quickly,” he said. “But this year, they are more comfortable. They know my tantrums, my personalities and how to take things, what I like and what I don’t like. Every year is going to get better.”
McKee said the relationship and trust is a strong one in both directions.
“This is a great group of kids, you couldn’t ask for a better group to coach,” McKee said. “They work hard, they do everything you ask them to, there’s no drama. They’re fun to coach, we spend a lot of time during the winter and summer together, and we know each other well.
“That’s the best thing I can say about getting to coach here, just the chemistry among everybody is very strong.”
Branson opens the season on Tuesday afternoon, hosting Weaubleau. Highlights on the schedule include the annual Branson Invitational on Sept. 20-21, plus hosting Ozark and Republic – both teams with 20 or more victories last season – and Logan-Rogersville, and a date to end the regular season at Bolivar, the reigning state runner-ups in Class 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.