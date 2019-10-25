BLUE EYE – The Forsyth High School volleyball team came into Monday night’s battle with area rival Blue Eye with a mission in mind.
The teams met up twice earlier this season, at the Galena Lady Bear Classic.
They split two sets in the pool-play portion of the tournament, then Blue Eye claimed a two-set victory in bracket competition.
The Lady Panthers were without one of their top hitting threats – junior Cadence Swank, who missed the tournament while nursing a back injury.
Their goal of avenging that performance while at full strength was reached, in a dominant 25-12, 25-21 victory.
“There’s always motivation when you lose, especially when it’s a game that you could have won,” Forsyth coach Mallory Richardson said.
“We wanted to come out and prove that we could play our own game.”
Swank made a big contribution, finishing with four kills, two blocks and a service ace, and disrupting Blue Eye’s offense from her middle hitter position all night long.
Senior Emily Shipman showed her motivation from the match’s start, leading the way with eight kills, two aces and a block.
“That was a lot of motivation, because we’ve had a lot of close games like that and we haven’t completely put it together yet,” Shipman said. “I think we showed that we’ve been pushing and working hard in practice to get to where we are right now.”
Forsyth dominated from the start in the opening set, taking a 5-0 lead, then ripping off an 8-2 run midway through the set to take a 16-6 lead.
Shipman helped the Lady Panthers take control, with a pair of kills, then back-to-back aces. A slew of Blue Eye hitting errors kept the Lady Bulldogs from getting any traction in hopes of a comeback.
Swank had two kills and a block as Forsyth extended the lead to 23-7 before ending the set.
Blue Eye took an early lead in the second set, but a tip kill from Katrina Drake, then a Swank ace, a Shipman block and a Shipman kill gave Forsyth its first lead of the set.
Two kills and a block from Swank later in the set kept the Lady Panthers on top, with a kill and an ace from Kenzie Koen capping a 10-4 run to make it a 21-14 Forsyth lead.
Shipman and Emmalea Cook had tip kills to end a Blue Eye rally and set up a match point for Forsyth, with Shipman ending the match on a kill.
It was exactly the type of performance that Richardson has been looking for out of her team.
“We’ve been talking a lot about digging in and playing with intensity, and using that killer instinct in every match,” Richardson said. “I think that finally came in where every single player was on the same page with that tonight, and not half or certain ones at certain times.
“This is the time to be reaching that potential and to constantly be striving for more, with tough matches this weekend and with districts next week.”
Forsyth fell to 18-11-2 with a two-set loss to Crane on Tuesday night, and was scheduled to finish off the regular season at home on Thursday against Fair Grove.
The Lady Panthers are seeded fourth in the Class 2 District 10 Tournament and will play fifth-seeded New Covenant Academy in a first-round match at 5 p.m. Monday in Strafford.
The victory over a 22-win Blue Eye team is just what the team had in mind to send it into the postseason on a positive note.
“It’s a big boost – I think we all knew that, and even our younger players are getting involved,” Shipman said. “That’s a definitely boost for districts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.