The 59th annual Forsyth Basketball Tournament began Monday. Four boys’ teams in the area are competing in the tournament – Forsyth, Reeds Spring, Hollister and School of the Ozarks.
In the first round on Monday, School of the Ozarks faced Strafford and Reeds Spring played Berryville. School of the Ozarks fell to Strafford 52-20 and Reeds Spring fell to Berryville 54-37.
The first round continued on Tuesday, where Forsyth was able to beat Monett 63-38 and Hollister fell to Blue Eye 54-41.
