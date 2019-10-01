In the aftermath of his team’s Week 5 game at Springfield Catholic, Reeds Spring High School’s Lance Gosch sounded more like a beaming father than he did a football coach.
His Wolves encountered some adversity in a Week 4 loss to Mt. Vernon, going on the road to play an equally dangerous Springfield Catholic team. Reeds Spring answered that adversity in emphatic fashion, scoring the game’s final 21 points in a 28-15 victory.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been more proud of a team as I was on Friday night,” Gosch said. “To go from where we were after the Mt. Vernon game, to go on the road and beat a good Springfield Catholic team, showed a lot of maturity.
“The kids did a real good job of putting it behind them and had a really good week of practice. It showed on Friday.”
It didn’t come easily. Springfield Catholic scored on two long touchdown runs – covering 53 and 40 yards – to take a 15-7 lead in the opening quarter.
But after that second touchdown on their second possession, the Fightin’ Irish turned the ball over four times – one of them a pick-six on an interception return by Adam Lewis – lost the ball on downs twice and punted three times.
Catholic (3-2) totaled only 131 yards of offense after those first two possessions.
“Obviously what they do, it’s about being disciplined and paying attention to your keys,” Gosch said. “I think early on, we made a couple of mistakes with that. But the kids really settled in and made some plays.
“I thought our guys up front did a great job getting some pressure on them and bottling things up, and that led to some of those interceptions.”
A 69-yard kickoff return from Matt Alison sparked the Wolves’ first scoring drive. Colton Cramblett finished it off with a 1-yard TD plunge.
After the Irish went back on top, Reeds Spring tore off a 14-play drive covering 63 yards and ending in a 1-yard run by quarterback Sean Gross.
After that, it was all Reeds Spring. The ensuing Catholic possession ended when Lewis picked off a pass and went 55 yards for a score to put the Wolves on top for the first time.
It sent the Wolves into the locker room with a 15-14 lead and brought back memories of the Week 2 game against Seneca for Gosch and his coaching staff.
That was when Reeds Spring led 10-0 at the half, then imploded in the second half in a 28-16 loss.
“We talked about how we were right in the same place as we were in the Seneca game, and it was time to see if we learned any lessons,” Gosch said of his halftime message. “We didn’t make the same mistakes that we did before, the kids supported each other and made some plays.”
A 1-yard TD by Cramblett gave Reeds Spring an insurance score in the third quarter.
Cramblett finished with 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 33 bruising carries. Defensively, Reeds Spring was led by Tony Leal, who returned from injury and finished with a team-high eight tackles, with one sack and two tackles for loss, and Cramblett and Alison added seven tackles each.
The victory improved Reeds Spring’s record to 3-2 and keeps the Wolves in the running for a home game in the district opener.
This week comes a familiar challenge, from rival Hollister for Homecoming.
“That’s the last thing we talked about as a group, that Friday night was just one game, and it doesn’t mean much after that,” Gosch said. “Rich (Adkins, Hollister coach) has done a fantastic job there, he has the kids playing hard. They are very well-coached. It’s a good ballclub and they have some good players – our kids know that.
“We will have to have a real good week and be ready to play hard, because Hollister will be ready to go. Hopefully we will have a good week of practice and be ready to go on Friday night.”
