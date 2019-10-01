Branson High School’s football team needed things to be as close to perfect as possible on Friday night.
The Pirates, already saddled with a three-game losing streak, hit the road to play a Joplin team that came in with a 4-0 record, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 6. averaging more than 45 points per game and with a stable of Division I prospects.
Things didn’t go anything near perfect for the Pirates, who gave up seven first-half touchdowns and dropping a 48-7 decision to the Eagles.
Joplin quarterback Blake Tash completed 15-of-18 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns, and the Eagles added an interception return for a touchdown at the end of the first half to make it a 48-0 game.
“They’re obviously one of the best teams in the state, in any class, and have some really talented players that pose a lot of issues,” Branson coach Anthony Hays said. “You can’t just try to take away one guy, because they have three or four.
“They are a team that I think is going to go pretty far this year and they have a lot of firepower, and right now we’re at the point in the season where we’re pretty banged up, and that added insult to injury a little bit.”
Branson’s lone score came in the third quarter, when each team had emptied its bench. Backup quarterback Tristian Pierce hit Colton Cooper on a 16-yard touchdown pass.
It ended a scoreless streak that dated back to the first half of a Week 3 home loss to Ozark.
That’s a positive Hays said his team can take away from the game, getting some young players varsity playing time and at different positions. Pierce and Cooper both are starters on the Branson defense.
“You get to see some kids compete and some kids step up in some different positions,” Hays said. “Just because of where we’re at with our injury situation, we had to ask several kids to play both ways, and some of them got some experience playing offense, where they mainly just played defense.
“We’re getting some kids snaps on Friday nights, and once we get healthy, hopefully we’ve developed some more depth for the final stretch.”
Health continued to be an issue for the Pirates, and appears it will be going forward. Starting running back Jay Hill missed his second consecutive game with an ankle injury, though Hays said he is optimistic about getting him back for this week’s Homecoming game against Carthage.
In addition, the Pirates lost key linebacker Ethan Stout to a broken hand, and Tyke Wells to a knee injury. Both are expected to miss at least the Carthage game.
“It didn’t get a whole lot better,” Hays said. “We’re hopeful if we can get through this stretch, in a week or two, we can get at least most of our guys back.”
Pierce completed 7-of-15 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, as Branson’s running game struggled to get much traction. The Pirates finished with 41 yards on the ground, with a 1.8-yard average. Branson had 165 yards of offense.
Next up is the final game in a brutal three-game stretch for the Pirates – a home game against Carthage.
Branson faced state-ranked powers Webb City and Joplin the last two weeks, plus Carthage on Friday.
Those teams are a combined 12-3, with Webb City’s only loss coming to Joplin, and Carthage’s two losses coming to Joplin and Webb City.
“We try to have the same mindset every week,” Hays said. “We’re going to watch film and prepare, put together a game plan to put our kids in the best position to be successful. We’ll see what happens on Friday.
“They’ll pose some challenges, but we’ll go out there and give them our best.”
