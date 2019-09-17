A couple of weeks ago, Forsyth High School’s football program was mired in a losing streak that stretched back to 2017.
It took only eight days to turn that skid into a winning streak.
The Panthers won their second game in a week on Friday night, improving to 2-1 on the season with a 36-6 victory over Greenfield.
It wasn’t the most normal of weeks for first-year head coach Andy McFarland and the Panthers, celebrating Homecoming and going through the normal festivities that came with it, while also preparing for a Friday night game.
There were parades and pep rallies and assemblies, all which could have been a big distraction for the Panthers.
McFarland credited the maturity of the players for helping to remain focused throughout the week.
“It was a very unusual week, activity-wise, and I spent the majority of my time making sure we stayed focused as a group on the task at hand,” McFarland said. “I wanted to make sure we were not satisfied with winning one game last week.
“When it did come time to turn the page and get down to playing the game, I thought we did a good job.”
While the final score was lopsided and looked easy, the game didn’t get out of hand until the fourth quarter.
Forsyth opened the scoring with a touchdown pass from quarterback Jon Deroo to Buck Sanders early in the second quarter, then a Deroo-to-Corgan Strong pass on a fourth-down play inside the 10-yard line made it a 10-0 lead.
After a Greenfield drive ended in a touchdown to cut the lead to 12-6 in the third quarter, the Panthers responded with three touchdowns and three two-point conversions to put the game away.
First came a pass from 35 yards out from Deroo to Sanders. Then Corgan ran for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
“I wouldn’t say it was ever easy, but we did finish strong,” McFarland said. “The kids were really excited.
“I thought the boys did a much better job this week than last week. I hope we can continue that this week and focus on the details and the little things as we move forward.”
Last week’s victory over Jasper ended an 11-game losing streak and was the first win for the Forsyth varsity since Oct. 13, 2017. The win over Greenfield gave the Panthers their first two-game winning streak since Weeks 4 and 5 of the 2017 season.
Still, McFarland saw things the team needs to work on in practice.
“We’re not close to playing a complete game right now,” McFarland said. “We’re improving, but we still have a long ways to go.
“There were things that were frustrating to see as a coach, but I was also happy to see a lot of guys, and especially a lot of young guys, making effort plays on the defensive side of the ball.”
Forsyth will need to raise the level of its game to keep its winning streak going this week. The Panthers will play at Fair Grove on Friday night. The Eagles are 3-0, with their closest game a 29-7 victory over Mountain Grove in the opener.
It’s the start of something of a “Murderer’s Row” of games for the Panthers, with a home game against Pierce City on Sept. 27 and a home date with Pembroke Hill on Oct. 4. Both Pierce City and Pembroke Hill also are 3-0, with Pierce City ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 1 going into last week’s action.
“At the beginning of the season, I looked at this stretch of three games and knew we had to be prepared for the level of competition that we will be seeing,” McFarland said.
“We will be focusing on ourselves and getting the little things right. That’s going to be crucial, for us to be able to compete with them, and these established programs.”
The final six games on Forsyth’s schedule are against teams with a combined 14-4 overall record. It may seem like a daunting task for a team still finding its way on the varsity level, and with a first-year coach. But it is a measuring stick the players are eager to put themselves up against.
“I think the boys are excited for the challenge, and to see where we’re at in comparison to these teams,” McFarland said. “We’re improving, but not satisfied with where we’re at. We want to be better and be able to compete with all of these teams.”
