The 89th annual Forsyth Boys’ Basketball Tournament came to a close Saturday.
Five area teams participated in the tournament – the Forsyth Panthers, the Reeds Spring Wolves, the Hollister Tigers, the Blue Eye Bulldogs and the School of the Ozarks Patriots. In addition to the area teams, there were three other teams – Berryville, Strafford and Monett.
The matchups began Monday evening. Here are how the teams performed in the tournament.
Forsyth Panthers
In their first game of the tournament Tuesday evening, the Panthers were able to walk away with a 63-38 victory over Monett. On Friday, they played Blue Eye in the semi-finals. The Panthers took a 63-50 victory over the Bulldogs to move them on to the championship game on Saturday evening.
In the championship game, Forsyth fell to Strafford 48-43.
Hollister Tigers
The Tigers dropped the first game of the tournament to Blue Eye 54-41. On Thursday, the Tigers played Monett to see which team would move on to battle for fifth place. The Tigers were able to come out with a 55-52 victory over Monett, and moved on to play Reeds Spring on Saturday. The Tigers lost to Reeds Spring 51-50 in overtime.
Blue Eye Bulldogs
The Bulldogs took a 54-41 win over Hollister in their first game of the tournament. They moved on to play Forsyth in the semi-finals and were unable to win, coming out with a 63-50 loss. They played Berryville for third place on Saturday. Blue Eye took a 45-38 loss, coming out with fourth place in the tournament.
School of the Ozarks Patriots
The Patriots faced Strafford Monday night to tip off the tournament, but were unable to come out with a victory. They lost the game 52-20. Their next game was against Reeds Spring, where the team was again unable to walk away with a victory, dropping the game 49-46. The Patriots played Monett for the seventh place, but were again unable to pick up the win and dropped the game 48-45.
Reeds Spring Wolves
The Wolves dropped the first game of the tournament to Berryville, 54-37. They faced School of the Ozarks next, where they were able to come out with a 49-46 win. On Saturday, the Wolves played Hollister in the consolation game for fifth place. In overtime, the team came out with a 51-50 win over the Tigers.
Head coach Barry Yocom said their goal in any tournament is coming out with two wins, and he’s glad they were able to accomplish that.
In the first game, which ended in a loss, he said he thought the team played well at times. Ultimately, he said, they gave up too many runs and took some bad shots and had some bad possessions. The team improved on those in the next two games.
Despite that, he said it was a decent start to the season. But, there is still work to be done.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Yocom said. “We just want to keep competing every day and keep getting better every day. We’ve got some tough games coming up against some quality opponents, so we just have to attack each day and focus on getting better every day.”
