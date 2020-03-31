Though basketball season ended early for some, accolades for the 2019-2020 season are starting to make the rounds.
College of the Ozarks men and women’s basketball teams each garnered some recognition as well as two high school girls’ basketball players.
College of the Ozarks athletic director and men’s basketball head coach Steve Shepherd was selected to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame. Shepherd has won over 370 games in his coaching career.
His coaching career has taken him from Marionville High School where he tallied up a 141-31 record as the girls’ basketball coach, Aurora High School as the boys’ coach, Parkview High School as the boys’ coach, and Evangel University as an assistant coach before becoming head coach at C of O.
Two Lady Cats earned NAIA All-America accolades for the 2019-2020 season. Junior Abby Oliver earned third All-America team honors and sophomore Annie Noah was an honorable mention selection.
Senior Bobcat Brandt Cochran was selected to the NCCAA DI All-Region First Team and was named as an NAIA All-American honorable mention.
Branson senior and Syracuse commit Priscilla Williams was named the Class 5 Girls Basketball Player of the Year by the MBCA. She was also selected for the MBCA Class 5 Girls’ All-State Team. Williams also gained recognition as an All-America honorable mention. In addition to those three honors, Williams was selected to the All-Central Ozark Conference girls’ basketball team and named the Missouri girls’ basketball player of the year by MaxPreps.
Blue Eye senior and Evangel commit Kohnnar Patton was named to the MBCA Class 2 Girls’ All-State Team.
