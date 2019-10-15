The perfect season continues for the Forsyth High School girls’ tennis team. The Lady Panthers turned in a 14-0 record in dual meets during the regular season, then cruised to the championship in Class 1 District 10.
Forsyth blanked Aurora by a 5-0 score, then claimed a 5-1 victory over Logan-Rogersville on Wednesday to advance to the state tournament.
It was the first district title for Forsyth – on either the boys’ or girls’ side - -since 2008. It also exorcised some demons, given Forsyth has often had its season ended by powerful Logan-Rogersville teams.
“Everybody is very excited,” coach Paul Voliva said. “Getting over that hump has been really meaningful for everyone in the program.”
The district title has sent a jolt of energy through the Forsyth community. It comes on the heels of the Forsyth boys compiling a 14-1 dual record in the spring. Combined, the boys’ and girls’ teams are 30-1.
“This has helped to make tennis cool,” Voliva said. “It is a fun thing for the community, and we have people asking about tennis who you would never expect to ask about tennis.
“It’s a great testament to the hard work that everyone in the program has put in.”
The girls’ team includes a regular lineup in singles of (in order): Sarah Hutchison, Abigail Newman, Morgan Blom, Meadow Mardis, Abby Chamberlin and Sophia Hesketh.
Mardis and Hesketh both have compiled perfect singles records of 15-0 this season, with Blom and Chamberlin each 15-1, Newman 10-1 and Hutchison 9-2.
In doubles play, Hutchison and Hesketh are 14-2 at No. 1, with Newman and Chamberlin 15-1 at No. 2 and Blom and Mardis 16-0 at No. 3.
As a team, Forsyth is 79-5 on the season in singles play and 45-3 in doubles competition, for a combined record of 124-8.
An interesting note came in the match that ended the victory over Logan-Rogersville — a three-set win for Chamberlin over Sophia Bleau. Two seasons ago as a sophomore, Chamberlin went winless in singles competition.
The Lady Panthers will play Barstow, a private school in the Kansas City area, in Saturday’s sectional round. The winner of that match will play the winner of the Springfield Catholic-College Heights match in the quarterfinals later Saturday.
Barstow is 7-5 on the dual season, but that may be deceiving because the Lady Knights play some of the top teams in both Missouri and Kansas during the regular season.
REEDS SPRING VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Wolves continued their march toward the postseason on Thursday night, claiming their fourth consecutive victory with a 25-13, 25-17 decision over rival Hollister.
Reeds Spring took a 12-6-3 overall record into Tuesday night’s game at Logan-Rogersville. The Lady Wolves will play at Aurora on Thursday before playing at the Hollister Invitational on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers fell to 10-11-2 overall and hosted Springfield Catholic on Tuesday night before a trip to Mt. Vernon on Thursday.
HOLLISTER CROSS COUNTRY
Kyle Winkert and Patience Pinson were the top two individual finishers, leading Hollister to a third-place team finish at the Buffalo Invitational on Thursday.
Winkert turned in a 5K time of 21:15.54 to win the race, and Pinson was next, at 21:41.33.
Mattie Pinson was 21st (26:28.97), Flor Espino was 23rd (27:12.15) and Madison Larson finished 27th (33:06.71).
In the boys’ competition, Jaxon Thomas was 15th individually, posting a time of 19:21.61.
C OF O CROSS COUNTRY
The College of the Ozarks men’s cross country team claimed the team title at the Haskell Invitational on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.
Samuel Baumer finished the 8K race in 27:02.85 to finish first individually, outlasting teammate Garrett Pierce. Pierce was second, in 27:22.61.
David Byrd (sixth, in 28:17.34) and Wesley Moore (eighth, 28:21.62) also posted top-10 finishes for the Bobcats, with Noah Rutledge (28:40.32) taking 14th.
The C of O women took second in the seven-team field in the 5K event, with three top-10 finishers.
Abigayle Money led the Lady Bobcats, taking third place with a time of 19:39.72. Janelle Staal (ninth, 20:27.45) and Hannah Duncan (10th, 20:29.26) were the team’s other top finishers.
The C of O men’s and women’s teams will be back in action on Oct. 26, at the NAIA Mid-States Classic in Winfield, Kansas.
