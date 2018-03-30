When the Branson boys’ tennis team hit the road for last season’s Central Ozark Conference tournament in Joplin, they had a conference title in their sights.

It had already been a memorable season, with the Pirates claiming a dual-meet victory over a powerful Springfield Glendale team – the first time a Branson team had accomplished that.

There also was an impressive dual win over Ozark.

But the conditions were less-than-ideal, including gusty winds, and those worked against the Pirates, who fell short of their title goals.

Flash-forward to this season, and Branson coach Sean Kembell has kept that day in mind in getting his team prepared for another run.

“Our goal is definitely to win COC and district titles,” Kembell said. “However, that’s an end, and the means to that end, and what we’ve been talking about all school year, is what is our physical fitness like, and how are we treating each other as teammates?

“We can control those things, and they’ve been doing an excellent job of controlling those things.”

On a recent rainy day that kept the team inside and off the court, the entire squad was putting in a long and grueling session inside the weight room at Branson High School.

It wasn’t the plan for an early season practice session, but the weight room session was just fine with the individuals on the team.

“We can’t control the weather but we can control our game,” said senior Matthew Coleman, the team’s No. 1 singles player.

That day last spring has clearly left the individuals on the Branson team with something to prove.

“We have the fundamentals to win it, we just need to stay focused and strive for the goal,” Coleman said. “For me, I want to place or even win singles in the COC. It’s something I’ve had a goal for all four years.”

It showed out in workouts over the summer, then in the fall and indoors throughout the winter, as they’ve continued to prepare.

“I think this year we’ve been wanting it for so long and we have the skills, and we’ve put in the hours, during the summer and in the school year,” senior Luke Bowling said. “I feel like we can do it, and we want it bad enough.”

Big dates for the Pirates include a rematch with Springfield Glendale, a home dual meet on Monday, plus the Springfield Invitational on April 11, a meet with rival Reeds Spring at home on April 30, and the long-awaited chance for redemption at the COC tournament on May 2.

That COC meet will be held at Branson High School.

The home-court advantage figures to be a benefit, but the offseason work in the weight room and conditioning figure to help no matter where – and whatever weather conditions – are waiting.

“It’s not about wins and losses for this team,” Kembell said. “It’s about how hard are we working? The seniors – they don’t talk about how it’s all about winning. They are drinking the Kool-Aid. We’re all on the same page when it comes to the success of this team. It’s how close are we as a team, personally, how fit are we and how motivated are we?”

The Pirates feature an eclectic lineup that includes Coleman, a smooth player at No. 1 singles and a focused Bowling at No. 2. At No. 3 singles, Joe Jafari likes to run his opponent ragged. At No. 4, Jonathan Scribner plays an attacking style.

Trey Carlin is the No. 5 singles player, and he likes to spend much of his time at the net. At No. 6, Aaron Whited is a consistent, dependable and even-keeled player.

It’s a team that Kembell said is fun to watch and enjoyable to coach.

“This is one of the more unique compositions that we’ve ever had,” Kembell said.

It’s a team that has an end goal in mind, a goal that was only reinforced by what happened at last spring’s conference tournament.

“I’d say we’ve been shooting for first place in the COC for years now,” Bowling said. “I think that’s a goal for the whole team.”