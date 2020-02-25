Senior Priscilla Williams was presented with a jersey prior to Friday’s game against Carl Junction.
The senior is one of 48 high school athletes selected to compete in the McDonald’s All American Games scheduled for April 1 in Houston, Texas.
Williams is the only one from Missouri on the girl’s roster, the first ever from Branson as well as the first from Southwest Missouri.
Williams moved to Branson her sophomore year of high school, and she has committed to further her basketball career at Syracuse this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.