The Pirates fell 72-55 to Webb City Friday night.
Webb City got out on the Pirates early, and led by four by the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Pirates outscored Webb City and came within one point of tying the game up after a basket from sophomore Ethan Jones. But the Pirates were unable to get ahead. They left the half trailing 27-24.
Webb City outscored the Pirates in the final two quarters, putting up 21 to the Pirates’ 13 in the third and 24 to the Pirates’ 18 in the fourth.
The Pirates have only picked up five wins this season, and only one of those has come since returning from holiday break. They were 5-14 after Friday’s loss.
After playing Nixa this week, the team will have four more regular season games.
They play Neosho (12-7) Friday, Carthage (10-10) next Tuesday, Carl Junction (5-11) next Friday and Willard (10-8) the following Tuesday.
