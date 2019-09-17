The winning streak for the Branson High School volleyball team hit nine on Thursday night, with an easy 25-12, 25-11 victory over Springfield Central.
Annie Graber and Jaden Moore had seven kills each to lead the Lady Pirates, with Grace Dean finishing with 21 assists, and Morgan LeBlanc adding seven kills.
Branson is 9-1 overall and hosted Reeds Spring on Tuesday night before playing at the Camdenton Tournament this weekend.
BRANSON GIRLS’ GOLF
Anna Presley carded a 97 and Lexie Misemer followed with a 104, leading the Branson girls’ golf team to a second-place team finish at the Willard Invitational on Thursday afternoon.
Branson’s scoring was rounded out by a 105 from Katelyn Patrick, a 115 from Taylor Cobb and a 117 from Isabell Farris, as the team finished with a score of 421.
Ozark (349) won the team title, and Bolivar (429) was third.
HOLLISTER VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Tigers improved to 7-2-1 overall with a two-set victory over Cassville on Thursday night.
Hollister was scheduled to host Mountain Grove on Monday night and visit Blue Eye on Tuesday night before playing Clever at home next Monday.
REEDS SPRING VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Wolves bounced back from a loss to Clever to claim a straight-sets victory over Monett on Tuesday night.
Reeds Spring is 5-2-1 overall and was scheduled to play at Branson on Tuesday night.
BLUE EYE VOLLEYBALL
The Bulldogs claimed the championship at the Forsyth Tournament on Saturday, knocking off Skyline in two sets (26-24, 25-10) in the finals.
Blue Eye defeated Ava by set scores of 25-21, 25-22, in the semifinals, then avenged a pool-play loss to Skyline.
The team opened the tournament with wins over the Forsyth JV (25-14, 25-13) and Conway (27-25, 15-25, 25-16) before losing to Skyline (25-21, 25-20) to finish pool play.
BRANSON CROSS COUNTRY
Avery Webber took 68th place individually to lead the Branson girls, while Braeden Decker’s 81st-place showing paced the Branson boys, in the Green Division competition at the Forest Park Invitational on Saturday in St. Louis.
Webber finished the 5k race in 21:35.40, with teammate Jordyn Wall taking 91st, in 22:10.90 and Adrianna Alvard checking in at No. 122, in 23:15.80. Branson’s girls were 21st in the 22-team field.
On the boys’ side, Decker turned in a time of 18:00.60, with Zachary Seitz 86th (18:04.30) and Jose Remirez 129th (18:04.30).
The Branson boys finished 21st in the 25-team field.
REEDS SPRING CROSS COUNTRY
Evan Brandsma was 34th individually, with Cole Weydert taking 35th, as the Wolves finished eighth in the nine-team field at the Carthage Invitational on Thursday.
Brandsma finished in a time of 20:47.00, with Weydert a second behind him.
FORSYTH GIRLS’ TENNIS
The Lady Panthers tore through the competition at the Forsyth Lady Panther Classic, on Saturday, losing only one set in defeating Clever (5-0), Reeds Spring (5-0) and Willow Springs (5-1) to take the title.
Willow Springs came into the match with an 8-1 record. Forsyth remained unbeaten, at 6-0, and was scheduled to play road dual meets at Branson on Monday and Willow Springs on Tuesday, before hosting West Plains on Thursday.
C OF O VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bobcats enjoyed a clean sweep of the competition at the Chick-fil-A Classic at Keeter Gymnasium on Friday and Saturday, winning four matches to improve to 8-6 overall.
C of O ended the event with a four-set victory over Hannibal-LaGrange (25-15, 25-11, 26-28, 25-10) and a five-set win over William Woods (25-22, 15-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-10).
Ryley Thixton had 23 kills, 13 digs and four blocks in the Hannibal-LaGrange match, with Rielly Wallace posting 51 assists to go with 12 digs, six kills and four blocks.
Against William Woods, Thixton had 13 kills, Wallace added 33 assists and three service aces and Izzy Gibbany added 26 digs and three aces.
On Friday’s opening day, C of O swept matches against Williams Baptist (25-11, 25-10, 25-9) and Tabor College (25-9, 26-24, 25-15).
Thixton had 16 kills and 12 digs against Tabor, while Wallace had 28 assists to lead the way against Williams Baptist.
C of O traveled to Cottey College for a Tuesday night match before playing in the Lincoln Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
