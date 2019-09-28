FORSYTH – Going into Friday night’s game against Pierce City, there were a few things the Forsyth High School football team had to avoid to have a chance at the upset.
Pierce City came into the game 4-0, ranked third in the state in the latest Class 1 rankings, and with 21 victories over the last two seasons combined.
The Eagles have the talent, depth and tradition to turn virtually any game into a rout.
Forsyth couldn’t afford to let Pierce City have any easy plays. Or to let the game get out of hand early.
That’s exactly what happened, though, and the result was predictable.
Pierce City struck early and often, cruising to a 56-0 victory.
“We made a lot of big mistakes early, especially on defense,” Forsyth coach Andy McFarland said. “We were in position to make a play a few times, and when you’re playing a team that runs the option, and a team like Pierce City, they are able to capitalize.
“They are used to winning and being successful and all of that. That piled up on us pretty quick.”
Pierce City needed to run only 19 plays in the first half to pile up 348 yards of offense – an average of more than 18 yards per play – and score seven touchdowns for a 49-0 halftime lead.
The Eagles scored on their first six offensive possessions and added a punt return for a touchdown late in the half.
Pierce City’s first drive was a one-play scoring strike, with quarterback Colten O’Hara scoring on a 53-yard run. A short punt gave the Eagles great field position on their next drive, ending with a Chanse Ford 4-yard TD.
A two-play drive ended with a 74-yard run by Trey Sagehorn for a 21-0 lead, and O’Hara hit Tristan Cruz for a 53-yard TD pass at the start of the second quarter.
Ford added a 37-yard TD run, O’Hara had a 19-yard TD scamper, then Sagehorn returned a punt 67 yards for the final score of the half.
“We’re talking about effort and attitude,” McFarland said. “We had opportunities on offense and defense to make a play, and we didn’t make the play. Sometimes it’s a case where a little bit of extra effort was required and it wasn’t given.
“We’re still learning how to raise the level of effort, whenever extra effort is required. We’re a young team and we’re still learning.”
Pierce City closed out the scoring on its first drive of the second half, when O’Hara hit Dominick Smith for a 41-yard touchdown.
The Eagles finished with 419 yards of offense, with Ford rushing for 118 yards on only five carries, and Sagehorn adding 112 yards on nine tries. O’Hara completed 3-of-5 passes for 98 yards.
Corgan Strong led Forsyth’s offensive output with 88 yards on 25 carries, and quarterback Jon Deroo completed 8-of-24 passes for 92 yards and a pair of interceptions.
The Panthers (2-3) were able to move the ball in a couple of sustained drives, one in the first quarter when they moved the ball from their 30-yard line to the Pierce City 33, when a fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
Another came midway through the second quarter, when Deroo hit Buck Sanders on a 35-yard sliding catch on a third-and-10 play, then found Sanders for a 22-yard pass on fourth-and-4 from the Pierce City 30.
The drive ended with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal from the Eagles’ 11-yard line.
Forsyth drove inside the Pierce City 20 again on its final possession of the half, but the Eagles ended the threat on an interception in the end zone on a fourth-down play.
The victory marked the fourth consecutive shutout for Pierce City, and the second lopsided loss in a row for the Panthers, following a 55-8 loss to Fair Grove in Week 4.
Next up is a home game against a Pembroke Hill team that is 4-1 following a loss to Lincoln College Prep on Friday night in a battle of previously undefeated teams.
“We just have to talk about the commitment it takes to be a successful program,” McFarland said. “That doesn’t just start in August. It’s 12 months a year, working hard in the weight room. That’s a place where we have a lot of work to do and there’s a lot of progress that has to be made.
“We will see how committed we are to improving there in the coming weeks and months.”
In other Tri-Lakes area games on Friday night, Branson saw its losing streak hit four, with a 48-7 loss at Joplin, Hollister fell to 2-3 with a 42-21 loss to Marshfield, and Reeds Spring went on the road to claim a big victory, a 28-15 win over Springfield Catholic.
