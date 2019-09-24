Blue Eye High School senior Kohnnar Patton made a big impression early in Thursday night’s volleyball match against district rival School of the Ozarks.
Then she made an even-bigger impression late for the Lady Bulldogs.
The result was a 25-16, 31-29 victory.
Blue Eye improved to 8-3 overall with its third consecutive victory, winning a rematch of the last two district championship matches.
It came with some drama, in a second set that included two set points for School of the Ozarks and four for Blue Eye, with the final point coming on a Lady Patriots’ hitting error.
“Their mental toughness in that last set was excellent,” Blue Eye coach Taylor Wittl said. “A lot of teams in that situation will shut down. They did a good job there, and our team chemistry is pretty solid.
“I think that helps us when it comes down to those moments, where they can rely on each other to get the job done.”
Patton, a three-sport standout who was voted to the all-area team as a junior as Blue Eye reached the Class 1 sectionals, delivered in the opening set.
She had the Lady Bulldogs’ first five kills and had eight kills in the set as Blue Eye cruised late, scoring 12 of the final 17 points.
It was a 19-16 score when Kyla Warren put down a kill, then Riley Arnold scored a point on a top kill and Avery Arnold added a kill to make it 22-16.
The set ended on three consecutive hitting errors by S of O.
The second set was tight throughout, with S of O’s Jessica Barber recorded three kills early, then Maisie Goodwin putting up a block and Molly Sparks adding a service ace to give the Lady Patriots a 15-13 lead.
Neither team had more than a two-point lead in the rest of the set.
Barber had two more kills and an ace to give S of O a 21-19 lead, and the Lady Patriots’ lead was 22-20 when Patton came up big again.
Patton had three consecutive kills, with Riley Arnold adding an ace, to make it a 24-23 score and set up Blue Eye’s first match point.
A Barber kill kept S of O in the match, and a service error, illegal hit and hitting error wiped out the next three Blue Eye match points.
An Avery Arnold kill saved an S of O set point, and Patton had a kill to make it a 30-29 Blue Eye lead.
A hitting error from S of O ended the match.
“I commend them on their mental toughness, rallying back and fighting point for point,” Wittl said. “I do have a lot of girls who are new to the varsity level, so trying to get them to think of that ‘attack’ mentality instead of the ‘react’ mentality, when it’s close like that, is a good teachable moment.”
S of O has had some growing pains early this season after some significant graduation losses from teams that went 44-17-6 over the last two years.
It was a sign of growth for the team to go toe-to-toe with Blue Eye down the stretch of the final set.
“We were playing really well there, making them earn their points, playing together with lots of communication,” S of O coach Charlie Warfield said. “There was a lot of good stuff, from our team as well as theirs. It’s nice to see us growing into that.”
After hosting Southwest (Washburn) on Monday night, Blue Eye will play Clever at home on Thursday.
The Lady Patriots will play Hurley at home on Tuesday and visit Springfield Catholic on Thursday.
