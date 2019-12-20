The Hollister Tigers fought to a 57-47 victory on Tuesday night, but it didn’t come to them easily.
Head coach Pete Leonard said he thinks his team is getting to where he’d like to see them.
“There’s a lot of young guys trying to come together,” Leonard said. “I think this game was a step in the right direction for us coming together as a team.”
The entirety of the game proved to be a tough battle from both ends of the court.
The Tigers led Aurora by one point with just five minutes left in the half, but Aurora went on a 9-0 run before they fouled and gave Hollister the opportunity to hit some free throws. The Tigers made both, and there were about three and a half minutes left in the half.
Leaving the first half, the Tigers were down 31-26.
In the third quarter, the Tigers allowed Aurora to score 10 points. But, they were able to put up 18 points of their own to take back the lead. At the end of the three, the score was 44-41 with Hollister on top.
Leonard said the team was able to take care of the ball in the second half, and they were able to settle down a bit at halftime after letting the lead get away from them.
“I thought our boys did good at halftime making some adjustments,” Leonard said. “We kind of got out of our element and let them speed us up in the first half. They’re good at that, and that’s how they play.”
The fourth quarter was a battle from both sides. With less than two minutes left to play, each team had only added six points to their total score. Hollister managed to add another shot to make the score 55-47.
The Tigers went to the line twice in the last 13 seconds of the game, and made three of their four shots to give them the 10 point lead that they ended the game with.
Leonard admitted he can be a bit of a perfectionist, so he’s always going to want to see some changes.
“I think the one thing that I would have liked to see is them coming together, and that happened,” Leonard said. “And that’s something I was super happy about – one thing I was hoping for started happening.”
