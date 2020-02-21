The Lady Cats secured win number 25 Tuesday with a 81-40 victory at Haskell.
Junior Abby Oliver hit a three-point basket less than a minute into the first quarter to give the Lady Cats an almost immediate lead.
The two teams battled back and forth before Haskell tied it up about two minutes later.
The Lady Cats didn’t let that last for long though, a shot from sophomore Annie Noah put them back on top. The Lady Cats added 13 more points to the board before the end of the first quarter.
It was much of the same in the second quarter, where the Lady Cats held Haskell to just eight points while putting up 14 of their own. Headed to the break, the Lady Cats had a 34-18 lead.
In the third quarter, the Lady Cats maintained their lead and worked it up to a 23-point lead before the quarter ended.
Their momentum carried into the final quarter, where they worked themselves up to a 41-point lead to finish the game.
The Lady Cats shot 31 for 66 (47%) from the game and held their opponent at 15 for 54 (27.8%) from the field. The Lady Cats went 10 for 14 (71.4%) from the line, while Haskell went 4 for 9 (44.4%) from the line. The team also forced 16 turnovers from Haskell, while only turning the ball over seven times themselves.
Three Lady Cats scored in double figures Tuesday. Junior Grace Steiger led all scorers with 15 points and four rebounds, and Oliver had 11 points and six rebounds. Freshman Harper Little finished the game with 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The Lady Cats play at Cottey College Saturday, before appearing in the A.I.I. Basketball Championship in Lincoln, Illinois next week.
