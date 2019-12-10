After some time off, the Lady Bobcats hit the road Saturday and traveled to Arkansas to play against the John Brown University Golden Eagles.
The Lady Cats were able to come back home with an 86-65 win over the Golden Eagles.
Junior Abby Oliver led the team in points. She put up 24 of the team’s 86 total points. Freshman Harper Little followed with 13 points of her own, sophomore Michelle Gabani added 12 and senior Aleksei Smith followed with 10.
In the first quarter, both teams battled back and forth for the lead before the Lady Bobcats were able to take off with a five point lead with just three seconds left in the quarter.
In the second quarter, the Lady Cats were able to climb to a 15 point lead. They led 38-23, but the Golden Eagles started to make a comeback. Before the end of the first half, the Golden Eagles had closed in on the Lady Cats lead. The Lady Cats had a six point lead leaving the half.
The Lady Cats came back in the second half and put up two baskets before their opponent was able to score one of their own. Their opponent scored once more before some fouls allowed the Lady Bobcats to make some free throws. The teams continued to battle back and forth for the rest of the quarter, but the Lady Cats ended it with a 16 point lead.
The Lady Cats continued to increase their lead throughout the rest of the game, ending the game with a 22 point advantage.
The Lady Cats hit the road again on Thursday to play Evangel.
