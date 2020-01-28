The Lady Cats improved their record to 18-4 for the season after picking up two wins at the Lincoln College Classic over the weekend. They are 7-0 in their conference.
On Friday, the Lady Cats got their 17th win of the season against Washington Adventist University.
The two teams played a pretty tight first half. The Lady Cats led by just five points after the first quarter, but managed to hold their opponents to just nine points in the second. At the half, the Lady Cats went to the locker room with a 42-25 lead.
Coming back from the half, the Lady Cats managed to outscore WAU 20-13 in the third and 22-7 in the final quarter to take an 84-45 win.
Junior Abby Oliver led all scorers with 14 points, sophomore Kyra Hardesty added 12, freshman Kayley Frank put up 11 and freshman Julie Stone had 10.
Sophomore Annie Noah recorded a double-double, scoring 12 points and collecting 12 rebounds. Noah also added four assists.
Sophomore Michelle Gabani added eight rebounds and Frank pulled down seven. Stone and junior Grace Steiger each got a pair of steals, and six Lady Cats blocked a shot a piece.
Saturday’s matchup against Lincoln College was a bit of a closer game. The Lady Cats led 23-20 after the first quarter, but Lincoln outscored them in the second to take the 39-37 lead at the break.
Coming back from the half, the third quarter was very much a battle. The Lady Cats tied it up with a three point shot from senior Ashley Forrest just a minute in. The two teams battled back and forth for the lead, tying the game twice more before a free throw from Oliver took the lead back with just over two minutes left in the period. A shot from Steiger increased their lead to three points, but Lincoln answered.
The Lady Cats went into the final period with just a one point lead.
The final quarter started off as a battle as well, with the teams tying the game up five times in less than seven minutes.
A shot from Steiger gave the Lady Cats the lead, and they maintained it for the rest of the game to take the 74-67 win.
Oliver led the Lady Cats with 18 points, Steiger added 14 and Forrest put up 11. Forrest, Hardesty and Steiger each had five rebounds. Forrest, Stone and senior Aleksei Smith all had four assists.
The Lady Cats hit the road again to play Southwestern College Wednesday before returning home to play Haskell on Saturday.
