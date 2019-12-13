The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs faced Berryville for the second time in less than a week on Monday, but this game had a different outcome. The Lady Bulldogs took home a 58-54 win.
It was the first time in two years the Lady Bulldogs had been able to defeat Berryville.
The team didn’t let the thought of losing to Berryville on Friday cloud their heads as they went into Monday’s game, although head coach Ken Elfrink said the team came out a little nervous.
After the first quarter, Blue Eye led with a score of 13-9. In the second quarter, they built up a lead but it got away from them later in the half. Berryville took they lead late in the half, but Maddie Box got fouled on a three and got to attempt a couple of free throws. They ended the first half tied at 25.
After the half, the Lady Bulldogs were able to outshoot Berryville in the third quarter 18-7.
Elfrink said the fourth quarter was a lot of back and forth from both ends. Kohnnar Patton put up 22 points and hit five of her six free throw attempts and Riley Arnold added 15 points. But head coach Ken Elfrink said the players off the bench and some other players outside of Patton and Arnold are what really helped the team seal the win.
“It was an overall team effort,” Elfrink said. “We had some other kids step up and hit some big shots.”
He added that most of the team struggles making their free throws, but they made them where they counted in Monday’s matchup. The team also performed well defensively. In their last game against Berryville, the Lady Bulldogs allowed Berryville’s best post player to put up 26 points against them.
On Monday, they were able to hold her at 16 points.
“It was a good win for us overall,” Elfrink said. “It was a good momentum builder going in after losing Friday.
“To be able to bounce back and still have that feeling that we’re better than them and we can step on the floor and beat them is huge.”
Elfrink hopes the win is a big boost for the team. They play Miller on Monday at home, and he said they have a really good ball club and it should be a good testament of what the Lady Bulldogs are capable of.
