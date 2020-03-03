The Lady Cats picked up three wins over the weekend at the A.I.I. Conference Tournament. They entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed.
Friday
Their success started early Friday morning, as they took on the No. 8 seeded Lincoln Christian University. They took a 90-45 victory, not even trailing their opponent once.
In Friday’s game, C of O shot 46.7% from the field, and held their opponent at 32.7% from the field. The Lady Cats pulled down 54 rebounds.
Junior Abby Oliver led the team in scoring with 15 points, senior Aleksei Smith and sophomore Annie Noah followed with 14, and freshman Julie Stone had 12 to finish out the double-digit scoring for the Lady Cats. Noah also pulled down eight rebounds, and sophomore Kyra Hardesty had four assists.
Friday’s game moved the Lady Cats on to Saturday, where they faced Wilberforce and took a 82-53 win.
Saturday
On Saturday, the Lady Cats got things started with an 11-2 run. Hardesty had two three-pointers, and Noah and senior Ashley Forrest tossed in some points of their own.
Wilberforce went on a 9-0 run, tying the game at 11. The rest of the first quarter was back and forth, but the Lady Cats led by 1 headed to the second quarter.
In the second, the Lady Cats came out of their shell.
They outscored their opponent 24-11 and closed out the half with a 38-24 lead.
Their success continued into the second half, where they outscored their opponent 25-14 in the third and 19-15 in the fourth.
Three Lady Cats put up double-digits on the board Saturday. Oliver led with 23, Noah followed with 13 and sophomore Jordan Wersinger added 10. Noah also pulled down nine rebounds, and Hardesty finished with four assists.
Sunday
Their final game of the weekend was against Voorhees on Sunday. Despite the fact that their opponent got a lead on them early, C of O was able to come out with a 78-59 win.
Voorhees took a 4-0 lead before the Lady Cats came back with a 16-2 run. By the end of the first quarter, the Lady Cats had worked their way to a 21-12 lead.
They struggled with turnovers in the second quarter, but were able to maintain their defense and hold Voorhees to leave the half with a 35-26 lead.
C of O came out hot after the break, outscoring Voorhees 22-17 in the third and 21-16 in the fourth.
Oliver scored a game-high 21 points. Hardesty followed with 13 and Wersinger had 10.
Four Lady Cats earned All-Tournament Team honors post-game. Hardesty, Smith and Noah made the All-Tournament Team and Oliver was named Most Outstanding Player.
The Lady Cats move on to the NAIA National tournament which runs March 11-17 in Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.